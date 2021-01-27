Worldwide Residential Air Purifiers Industry to 2030 - Players Include AllerAir Industries, Dyson and Honeywell International Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Residential Air Purifiers Market 2020-2030 by Technology (HEPA, ESP), Product Type (Stand-alone, In-duct), Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global residential air purifiers market will reach over $11 billion by 2030, growing by 7.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to rising air pollution levels, increasing urbanization and household income, and surging need for clean air in living environment amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Highlighted with 82 tables and 68 figures, this report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global residential air purifiers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of the global market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global residential air purifiers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region.



Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs)

Ionizers

Activated Carbon

Other Technologies

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Stand-alone Residential Air Purifiers

In-duct Residential Air Purifiers

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Turkey , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Columbia, Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , Columbia, , Rest of ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Product Type, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global residential air purifiers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

3.3 Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs)

3.4 Ionizers

3.5 Activated Carbon

3.6 Other Technologies



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Stand-alone Residential Air Purifiers

4.3 In-duct Residential Air Purifiers



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

5.2 Offline Sales

5.3 Online Sales



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 UK

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Columbia

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Co. AllerAir Industries, Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dyson Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Unilever PLC (BlueAir AB)

Whirlpool Corporation

WINIX Inc.

Xiaomi Corp.

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



