Worldwide Retail POS/mPOS Software Report

DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail POS/mPOS Software" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the overall Retail POS Software Market Worldwide. Who are the real leaders? What are the real rankings? Who are the leaders in the Retail POS Software market? Which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete Unified Commerce approach with a single view of the customer? It's all here.

Companies are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is the intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.

The Market View series of research studies build upon all this knowledge and add analyst insight to graphically display vendor positioning, drive for innovation and projected growth.

The goal of this report is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape.

Readers of this research will get a forecast for POS Software in total and then by key segments. Breakouts are included for Food/Drug/Mass Merchants/Warehouse Clubs, For Department/Specialty Softgoods, Specialty Hardgoods, and then Hospitality which is inclusive of Fast Food/QSR/Quick Casual, Bars/Restaurants, Lodging, Casinos, Cruises, Theaters, Theme Parks, Museums, Stadiums and other formats.

The Market View Map then positions vendors against each other in a 3-dimensional quadrant view. The upper right quadrant shows someone who is a leader in market strength and also in growth, innovation, and unified commerce coverage. What is unique about the approach is we also add a further dimension of market share scale so you can not only see who is in what quadrant, but how strong they are as well. This is ideal as executives review their market position and consider competitors and acquisition candidates.

Finally, we provide market profiles on the top 15 software providers by revenue. Each profile includes total revenues, revenues by hardware, software, SaaS, and services, revenues by region, and revenues by Line of Business Category.

In addition, the profiles include merger and acquisition information as well as key clients.

The data, forecasts, and positioning maps are provided Worldwide as well as a deep dive on North America.

What makes this research different and more rigorous is that it is based on a very sophisticated and highly objective research model. It allows vendors, retailers and analysts to see who are the real leaders in retail software, true software market rankings, who is leading in the fast growing software-as-a-service market, and which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete unified commerce approach to retail.



Key Topics Covered:



Market Definition and Overview

What's Included

Key Definitions

Regions

Segments

Tiers

Trends, Drivers, and Barriers

Worldwide Forecasts and Market Sizing

Total POS Software Spend (Licenses, SaaS, Maintenance)

POS Software Forecast By Segment

Food/Drug/Mass Merchants/Warehouse Clubs

Department/Specialty Softgoods

Specialty Hardgoods

Convenience/Gas

Hospitality

North American Forecasts and Market Sizing

Total POS Software Spend (Licenses, SaaS, Maintenance)

POS Software Forecast By Segment

Food/Drug/Mass Merchants/Warehouse Clubs

Department/Specialty Softgoods

Specialty Hardgoods

Convenience/Gas

Hospitality

Market View Vendor Positioning Maps

Total POS Software

POS Software Forecast By Segment

Food/Drug/Mass Merchants/Warehouse Clubs

Department/Specialty Softgoods

Specialty Hardgoods

Convenience/Gas

Hospitality

Vendor Profiles

Companies Mentioned





Aptos

Cegid Group

Diebold Nixdorf

Extenda

Extenda

First Data

Fujitsu

GK Software

Gilbarco

HTEC

Ingenico

Intuit

Lightspeed Retail

Microsoft

NCR

Oracle

PCMS Datafit

ParTech

Pay Anywhere

Paypal

Revel Systems

Revention

SAP

ShopKeep

Shopify

Square

Toshiba Global Commerce

Uakari Software

Veirfone

Vend HQ

Veras Retail



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfp3f0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

