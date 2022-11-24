Worldwide Ride-On Mower Industry to 2027 - Players Include Deere & Company, Honda Motor, Husqvarna and Kubota

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ride-On Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The continuous innovations & the development of new technologies by the vendors are further supporting the ride-on mowers market growth. Remote-controlled mowers, electronic speed control & tight turn technology are recent trends gaining momentum in the ride-on lawn mowers market.



The demand for riding mowers remains significantly lower among households due to the higher penetration of small-sized lawns in residential areas. Moreover, ride-on lawn mowers are bulkier, thereby requiring more storage space. However, zero-turn mowers are one of the latest trends in the residential riding mower market. The demand for consumer mowers with power steering, comfortable seat & power lift is significantly gaining momentum in the global market. However, several factors such as high upfront cost & long replacement cycles are restraining the growth of ride-on mowers in the market.



During COVID-19, the supply chain constraints significantly impacted the ride-on mowers market. Stringent government regulations and policies from the local and national governments restricted the movement of supplies, activities at production facilities, and logistics of finished goods from manufacturers to consumers, thereby hampering the market growth.

Key Insights

The standard ride-on mower market is expected to add a revenue of $2.1 billion by 2027.

by 2027. The revenue from battery-powered ride-on mowers is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2027 due to the increasing demand for environment-friendly products that helps in minimizing carbon emissions.

by 2027 due to the increasing demand for environment-friendly products that helps in minimizing carbon emissions. The application of ride-on lawn mowers is expected to gain momentum in golf courses & other sports arenas due to their continued expansion & the development of new golf courses, thereby adding revenue of $1.6 billion from the segment by 2027.

Recent Developments

In March 2021 , Cub Cadet launched the electric zero turn mower Ultima ZT1 42E and electric lawn tractor XT1 Enduro LT42E. These mowers offer two acres of cut time on a single charge and come with USB port charging.

, Cub Cadet launched the electric zero turn mower Ultima ZT1 42E and electric lawn tractor XT1 Enduro LT42E. These mowers offer two acres of cut time on a single charge and come with USB port charging. In 2021, EGO launched Power+ 52 Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower, which offers a long battery life, a more expansive deck, and can mow an area up to 4 acres on a single charge.

In December 2021 , Stanley Black & Decker also acquired Excel Industries to expand into the turf equipment category, thereby offering Stanley Black & Decker access to other excel industries brands, including BigDog and Hustler Turf Equipment.

, & Decker also acquired Excel Industries to expand into the turf equipment category, thereby offering & Decker access to other excel industries brands, including BigDog and Hustler Turf Equipment. In January 2022 , The Toro Company, an outdoor environment solution provider, acquired Intimidator Group, a manufacturer of Spartan Mowers, a product line of zero-turn mowers, to expand into the fast-growing product line of zero-turn lawn mowers.

Key Driving Factors:

Increasing Penetration of Recreational Facilities

The value of green spaces is growing worldwide as many health and environmental benefits are linked with access to greenery.

Recreational facilities such as parks, playgrounds, and others help strengthen the citizens' healthy and vibrant community. Moreover, it also helps in attracting home buyers & increases the value of the property close to the open space.

Various countries' governments are investing significantly in the construction of outdoor open spaces.

Such expansion of green spaces is boosting the demand for ride-on mowers in the market.

Growing Demand for Golf Courses

Golf is increasingly becoming famous worldwide and is witnessing significant growth in participation year-over-year.

In 2020, there were more than 38,000 golf courses spread over 205 countries worldwide, with most of the courses concentrated in the top golfing countries, including the US, Canada , the UK, Germany , Japan , France , Australia , and others.

, the UK, , , , , and others. The growing participation in golf & the increasing penetration of golf courses boosts the demand for ride-on mowers.

Market Segmentation

In 2021, standard ride-on mowers dominated the market due to their low cost and broader application across multiple areas. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42%. However, lawn tractors are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Gasoline-powered ride-on mowers lead the market in terms of unit shipment. However, battery-powered lawn mowers are anticipated to observe the highest growth rates.

The fuel used to operate the riding lawn mowers is evolving from gasoline to battery-powered ones as it helps in minimizing noise levels & constant engine maintenance requirements. Moreover, the modern Li-ion batteries are lighter in weight and last for a longer time as compared to traditional nickel-cadmium versions.

The hydrostatic segment dominates the market; however, the electric motor is projected to grow faster during the forecast period.

A lawn mower transmission transfers power from the engine to the mower wheels. It helps manage the equipment's speed by altering its torque to handle the challenging terrain with wet grass, tight corners, obstacles including trees, hills & inclines, and muddy ground. The hydrostatic transmission is the most common & popular transmission in the riding mowers market due to its smooth operation, ease of use, durability & better responsiveness.

In 2021, the hydrostatic segment accounting for a revenue share of 67.32%, dominated the market. However, during the forecast period, the electric motor segment is expected to observe the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.66%.

Key Questions Answered:

1. What will be the market size of the global ride-on mower market by 2027?

2. What is the growth rate of the global ride-on mower market?

3. Who are the key players in the global ride-on mower market?

4. What are the growth factors in the global ride-on mower market?

4. Which region is expected to hold the largest share in the global ride-on mower market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Transmission Type

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Blade Type

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Drive Type

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Start Type

4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.4.9 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Key Insights

7.2 Recent Developments

7.3 Key Market Drivers

7.4 Segment Review

7.5 Geographical Outlook

7.6 Vendor Landscape



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Development of Li-Ion Battery

8.2 History of Lawn Mowers

8.3 Consumer Behavior

8.4 Walk-Behind Vs. Ride-On Lawn Mower

8.5 Penetration of Green Areas

8.6 Lawn Mowers Market: Expert Insights

8.7 Us Lawn & Lawn Equipment Insights

8.8 Recent Developments

8.8.1 New Product Launches

8.8.2 Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

8.9 Decline in Demand for Gasoline-Based Riding Lawn Mowers

8.10 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry

8.11 Value Chain Analysis

8.11.1 Overview

8.11.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

8.11.3 Manufacturers

8.11.4 Dealers/Distributors

8.11.5 Retailers

8.11.6 End-Users

8.12 Regulations & Standards

8.12.1 Lawn Mowers

8.13 Impact of Covid-19



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growth of Landscaping Industry

9.2 Influx of Alternative Fuel Options

9.3 Internet Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Demand from Golf Courses

10.2 Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

10.3 Increased Recreational Facilities



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Increased Xeriscaping & Use of Artificial Grass

11.2 High Upfront Cost & Long Replacement Cycle

11.3 Erosion of Vendor Margins Due to Volatility in Raw Material Prices



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Geographical Insights

12.3 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.1 by Value

12.3.2 by Volume

12.4 Market by Geography

12.4.1 by Value

12.4.2 by Volume

12.5 Five Forces Analysis

12.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.5.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product Type



14 Fuel Type



15 End-User



16 Transmission Type



17 Drive Type



18 Start Type



19 Blade Type



20 Distribution Channel

21 Geography



22 North America



23 Europe



24 APAC



25 Latin America



26 Middle East & Africa



27 Competitive Landscape

27.1 Competition Overview



28 Key Company Profiles

28.1 Ariens Company (Ariensco)

28.1.1 Business Overview

28.1.2 Product Offerings

28.1.3 Key Strategies

28.1.4 Key Strengths

28.1.5 Key Opportunities

28.2 Deere & Company

28.2.1 Business Overview

28.2.2 Product Offerings

28.2.3 Key Strategies

28.2.4 Key Strengths

28.2.5 Key Opportunities

28.3 Honda Motor Company

28.3.1 Business Overview

28.3.2 Product Offerings

28.3.3 Key Strategies

28.3.4 Key Strengths

28.3.5 Key Opportunities

28.4 Husqvarna Group

28.4.1 Business Overview

28.4.2 Product Offerings

28.4.3 Key Strategies

28.4.4 Key Strengths

28.4.5 Key Opportunities

28.5 Kubota Corporation

28.5.1 Business Overview

28.5.2 Product Offerings

28.5.3 Key Strategies

28.5.4 Key Strengths

28.5.5 Key Opportunities

28.6 Stanley Black & Decker

28.6.1 Business Overview

28.6.2 Product Offerings

28.6.3 Key Strategies

28.6.4 Key Strengths

28.6.5 Key Opportunities

28.7 Stiga Group

28.7.1 Business Overview

28.7.2 Product Offerings

28.7.3 Key Strategies

28.7.4 Key Strengths

28.7.5 Key Opportunities

28.8 the Toro Company

28.8.1 Business Overview

28.8.2 Product Offerings

28.8.3 Key Strategies

28.8.4 Key Strengths

28.8.5 Key Opportunities



29 Other Prominent Vendors

29.1 Agco Corporation

29.1.1 Business Overview

29.1.2 Product Offerings

29.2 Al-Ko Gardentech

29.2.1 Business Overview

29.2.2 Product Offerings

29.3 Altoz

29.3.1 Business Overview

29.3.2 Product Offerings

29.4 As-Motor

29.4.1 Business Overview

29.4.2 Product Offerings

29.5 Bad Boy Mowers

29.5.1 Business Overview

29.5.2 Product Offerings

29.6 Bobcat Company

29.6.1 Business Overview

29.6.2 Product Offerings

29.7 Briggs & Stratton

29.7.1 Business Overview

29.7.2 Product Offerings

29.8 Chervon Group

29.8.1 Business Overview

29.8.2 Product Offerings

29.9 Emak Group

29.9.1 Business Overview

29.9.2 Product Offerings

29.10 Generac Power Systems

29.10.1 Business Overview

29.10.2 Product Offerings

29.11 Greenworks Tools

29.11.1 Business Overview

29.11.2 Product Offerings

29.12 Ihi Shibaura Machinery Corporation

29.12.1 Business Overview

29.12.2 Product Offerings

29.13 Masport

29.13.1 Business Overview

29.13.2 Product Offerings

29.14 Metalcraft of Mayville

29.14.1 Business Overview

29.14.2 Product Offerings

29.15 Stihl

29.15.1 Business Overview

29.15.2 Product Offerings

29.16 Sumec Group Corporation

29.16.1 Business Overview

29.16.2 Product Offerings

29.17 Swisher Inc.

29.17.1 Business Overview

29.17.2 Product Offerings

29.18 Techtronic Industries

29.18.1 Business Overview

29.18.2 Product Offerings

29.19 Textron Inc.

29.19.1 Business Overview

29.19.2 Product Offerings

29.20 the Grasshopper Company

29.20.1 Business Overview

29.20.2 Product Offerings

29.21 Walker Manufacturing

29.21.1 Business Overview

29.21.2 Product Offerings

29.22 Wright Manufacturing

29.22.1 Business Overview

29.22.2 Product Offerings

29.23 Yangzhou Weibang Garden

29.23.1 Business Overview

29.23.2 Product Offerings



30 Report Summary



31 Quantitative Summary



32 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1z9k01

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets