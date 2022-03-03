Worldwide Robot Operating System Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand or Robotics as a Service Model Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robot Operating System Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application, vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Robot Operating System Market is estimated to be USD 682.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1131.54 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.65%.



Factors to be considered for driving the market are Rising R&D funds for industry automation, increasing implementation of collaborative modular robots, and growing SME participation in developing countries are elements for the growth of robot operating systems. The insufficiency of a skilled workforce and high labor costs also drive the adoption of industrial robots across various industries worldwide: the rising e-commerce industry and growing adoption of automation in different industries and warehouses for efficient and smooth operations.

The use of robotics helps the manufacturer achieve enhanced quality and reliability in warehouse operations. Increasing demand for the robotics-as-a-service model is an opportunity for the robot operating system. Several organizations have implemented industrial robotics solutions to reduce labor costs and improve efficiency.

Although the initial cost of procuring a robot is high, it offers high productivity, efficiency, and profits once implemented. The complex design of modular robots and the high installation cost of low-volume production applications are the factors that restrain the growth of the robot operating system market - a high capital requirement for full automation. Moreover, a high level of complexity might hinder the market growth over the forecasted period. The need to safely handle industrial-grade operations is one of the challenges faced by the robot operating system market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Robot Operating System Market is segmented further based on Type, Application, vertical, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots, Collaborative Robots.

By Application, the market is classified as Pick and Place, Plastic Injection and Blow Molding, PCB Handling and ICT, Testing and Quality Inspection, Metal Stamping & Press Tending, CNC Machine Tending, Co-packing and End of Line Packaging.

By Vertical, the market is classified as Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Others.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Group, Omron Adept Technology, Stanley Innovation, Yaskawa Motoman, KUKA AG, Husarion Inc., Clearpath Robots, Cyberbotics Ltd., Rethink Robots, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Robot Operating System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Requirement of Fund for Various Purpose

4.1.2 Rising E-Commerce Industry and Robotics Use in a Warehouse for Efficient Operation

4.1.3 Shortage f Skilled Workforce And High Labor Cost

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complex Modular Robots and High Installation

4.2.2 High Capital Requirement

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Demand or Robotics as a Service Model

4.3.2 Boost in Productivity

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Need to Handle Industrial Operation Safely



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Articulated Robots

6.3 SCARA Robots

6.4 Parallel Robots

6.5 Cartesian Robots

6.6 Collaborative Robots



7 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pick and Place

7.3 Plastic Injection and Blow Molding

7.4 PCB Handling and ICT

7.5 Testing and Quality Inspection

7.6 Metal Stamping and Press Tending

7.7 CNC Machine Tending

7.8 Co-packing and End of Line Packaging



8 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Electrical and Electronics

8.4 Metals and Machinery

8.5 Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals

8.6 Food and Beverages

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Others (Agriculture, Education, and Logistics and Warehouse)



9 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 ABB Group

11.2 Omron Adept Technology

11.3 Stanley Innovation

11.4 Yaskawa Motoman

11.5 KUKA AG

11.6 Husarion Inc.

11.7 Clearpath Robots

11.8 Cyberbotics Ltd.

11.9 Rethink Robots

11.10 Fanuc Corporation

11.11 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

11.12 Denso Corporation

11.13 Toshiba Corporation

11.14 Panasonic Corporation

11.15 Staubli Mechatronics Company

11.16 Yamaha Robotics

11.17 Epson Robots

11.18 Comau Spa

11.19 Microsoft

11.20 Universal Robotics

11.21 iRobot Corporation

11.22 Sony

11.23 Ubiquity robots

11.24 Acutronic robotics

11.25 Fetch Robotics

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60a7ea

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets