Worldwide Robotaxi Industry to 2030 - Players Include Waymo, Autox and Cruise Automation Among Others

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotaxi Market by Application (Goods and Passenger), Level of Autonomy (L4 and L5), Vehicle (Car and Shuttle/Van), Service (Rental and Station Based), Propulsion (Electric and Fuel Cell), Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robotaxi market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. High demand for shared mobility, technological development in the automotive industry, growing demand for fuel efficient public transport, and developed infrastructure are expected to boost the market. However, changes in technology require high innovation cost for self-driving taxis and smooth navigation in crowded places could create a hurdle for the growth.

Passenger transport Segment is expected to be the largest market in the application segment in the forecast.

The passenger segment for robotaxis is larger because of global efforts to reduce car ownership, traffic congestion, and accidents with the help of technology. By introducing robotaxis as a transportation service, newer revenue pools for various automotive and mobility business models are expected to open up in the future. The US and China already have few ride-hailing companies offering autonomous vehicle services/rides for public transportation. The demand for emission-free vehicles, rise in ride-hailing services, and reduction in the cost of transportation are the key factors expected to drive the passenger transportation segment for robotaxis. AutoX and Baidu are the first companies in China to offer commercial robotaxi services on public roads. The significant demand for ridesharing/ride-hailing services is expected to primarily drive the robotaxi market for passenger transport.

Van/shuttle segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The shuttle/van segment is expected to grow at significant rate, as these are already commercialized in various parts across the world. Companies such as Navya, EasyMile, and Local Motors have developed self-driving shuttles. Successful pilot programs for autonomous shuttles across the world are indicating that shuttles could be a practical solution to fill in the gaps in traditional public transport. For instance, EasyMile, a French autonomous shuttle provider, has deployed the highest number of such shuttles globally than any other company (180+ till 2020) and is competing with another European shuttle makers. Navya has also deployed a significant number of autonomous shuttles across the globe (approximately 180 till 2020). 2getthere, and Sensible4 are also some of the companies that have developed and tested autonomous shuttles in the region.

North America to be the 2nd fastest-growing region during the forecast period

The large customer base and high disposable income levels in the country have fueled the demand for autonomous vehicles, resulting in increased manufacturing and testing activities by players such as Waymo, Cruise, Lyft, Optimus Ride, and others. The increased testing activity indicates promising growth in the next five years. The US has allowed many OEMs to test robotaxis in California and Boston. Favorable regulations combined with solid EV infrastructure would drive the North American market. The US has been a pioneer in the development of autonomous driving technology, and OEMs and start-ups are now looking to offer robotaxis and shuttles. Robust infrastructure, improved power grid, and encouragement and support from the government have enabled OEMs to test autonomous vehicles. For instance, Local Motors is offering an autonomous shuttle, Olli. Also, Optimus Ride has deployed some autonomous shuttles in the project in New York.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Robotaxi Market

4.2 Robotaxi Market, by Region

4.3 Robotaxi Market, by Vehicle Type

4.4 Robotaxi Market, by Level of Autonomy

4.5 Robotaxi Market, by Propulsion

4.6 Robotaxi Market, by Service

4.7 Robotaxi Market, by Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Robotaxis to Reduce Overall Operating Costs and Increase Profit Margins for Ride-Sharing Companies

5.2.1.2 Need for Enhanced Road Safety and Traffic Control

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Human Jobs Being Jeopardized by Machines Expected to Reduce Wide Acceptance

5.2.2.2 High R&D Expenditure and Complexity in the Adoption of Robotaxis

5.2.2.3 Cybersecurity Threats Might Slow Down Market Growth

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Support to Drive the Market

5.2.3.2 Robotic Assistance in the Delivery of Goods Offer New Opportunities for Market Growth

5.2.3.3 Rapid Urbanization Requiring the Development of Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.4 Increasing Investments in Lidar Startups by Automotive Giants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Navigation in Crowded Spaces Expected to be Challenging for Robotaxis

5.2.4.2 Gaining Public and Individual Trust

5.2.4.3 Lack of Required Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

5.3 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.4 Five Eras of Vehicle Safety

5.5 Sae Definition of Autonomous Vehicles

5.6 Porter's Five Forces

5.7 Robotaxi Market Ecosystem

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Overview

5.11 Average Pricing Analysis

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.13 Case Study

5.14 Robotaxi Market, Scenarios (2021-2030)

6 Robotaxi Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Operational Data

6.3 Assumptions

6.4 Research Methodology

6.5 Car

6.5.1 Developments in Ridesharing Market to Increase the Demand for Robotaxis

6.6 Van/Shuttle

6.6.1 Rising Focus on Public Transport Expected to Boost the Robotaxi Market

7 Robotaxi Market, by Application Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.3 Assumptions

7.4 Research Methodology

7.5 Goods Transportation

7.5.1 Rising Ecommerce Services and Utilization of Transport Capacity Expected to Drive the Goods Segment

7.6 Passenger Transportation

7.6.1 Growth in Urbanization is Expected to Boost the Passenger Segment

8 Robotaxi Market, by Level of Autonomy (Loa)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Assumptions

8.3 Research Methodology

8.4 Level 4

8.4.1 Lower Risk and Rapid Developments in Level 4 Vehicles to Drive the Market

8.5 Level 5

8.5.1 Future Technical Advancements Expected to Drive the Level 5 Market

9 Robotaxi Market, by Propulsion Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.3 Assumptions

9.4 Research Methodology

9.5 Electric

9.5.1 High Focus on Electrification Across the Globe to Boost Overall Demand

9.6 Fuel Cell

9.6.1 Focus on Curbing Emissions Expected to Boost the Fuel Cell Robotaxi Market

10 Robotaxi Market, by Service Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.3 Assumptions

10.4 Research Methodology

10.5 Car Rental

10.5.1 Concerns Over Traffic Congestion Are Driving the Car Rental Market

10.6 Station-Based

10.6.1 Focus on Public Safety Expected to Boost the Station-Based Robotaxi Market

11 Robotaxi Market, by Component Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Camera

11.3 Lidar

11.4 Radar

11.5 Ultrasonic Sensors

12 Robotaxi Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Waymo

14.1.2 Autox

14.1.3 Cruise Automation

14.1.4 Baidu

14.1.5 Tesla

14.1.6 Argo Ai

14.1.7 Pony.Ai

14.1.8 Easymile

14.1.9 Didi Chuxing

14.1.10 Navya

14.1.11 Local Motors

14.1.12 2Getthere (Zf)

14.2 Other Key Players

14.2.1 Nissan

14.2.2 Mobileye (Intel)

14.2.3 Nvidia

14.2.4 Woven Planet (Lyft)

14.2.5 Aptiv

14.2.6 Zf Friedrichshafen

14.2.7 Drive.Ai (Apple)

14.2.8 May Mobility

14.2.9 Optimus Ride

14.2.10 Yandex

14.2.11 Aurora Innovation

14.2.12 Qualcomm

14.2.13 Luminar

14.2.14 Leddartech

14.2.15 Arbe Robotics

14.2.16 Motional

14.2.17 Zoox

14.2.18 Nuro

14.2.19 Weride

14.2.20 Robosense

14.2.21 Innoviz

14.2.22 Oculii

15 Recommendations

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k45kdg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

