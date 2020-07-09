Worldwide Robotic Lawn Mowers Industry to 2025 - Prominent Vendors Include MTD Products, Robert Bosch & STIGA Among Others

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Lawn Mowers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robotic lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019-2025.



The global robotic lawn mower market size is expected to reach revenue of $1.3 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019-2025. The YOY growth of robotic lawnmowers will be in the double-digit due to the high demand from Europe, North America, and APAC, coupled with the rise in awareness of these devices in developing countries. The market demand will be fueled by the growth of the residential sector in these regions. The US and the UK incline to improve an aesthetic appeal through landscaping. Therefore, the demand for professional landscaping services is growing. As robotic lawnmowers appropriately appeal to a more niche target audience, the market has witnessed growth to pre-recessionary levels. In developed countries, the increase in the construction industry will contribute to the demand for robotic lawnmowers.



The global supply chain of garden products, finished goods, parts, and accessories has been facing disruptions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. OEMs depend on a complex global supply chain, which is mostly centered around China. Although garden product manufacturers keep sufficient inventories of lawnmowers and related accessories, and markets such as the US are witnessing stable demand in garden machinery despite the pandemic, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the robotic lawn mower market remains low.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the robotic lawn mower market during the forecast period:

Growing Convergence of Consumer Electronics & IoT

Increased Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers

Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities

The study considers the present scenario of the robotic lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Insights by Geography



The European robotic lawn mower market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2025. The presence of several large and small-sized companies in the landscaping industry for construction and the design of landscaping maintenance equipment will offer stronger competition among the players. Europe, which is considered as one of the largest and leading in the gardening equipment segment, is mainly expected to be driven by commercial end-users that are profoundly increasing the usage of these machines in their respective businesses. Companies are expected to use robust ground management equipment, increasing the need for landscaping services in the area. A growing number of commercial spaces, with the number of public parks and lawn areas, is also boosting the demand for robotic lawn equipment in the region.



Insights by Vendors



The global robotic lawn mower market share is moderately fragmented with many local and international players. The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in technical garden equipment such as robotic lawnmowers. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Husqvarna, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA, and ZCS are the key leading vendors. The competition among these key players is intense, with the leading 50 companies account for 90% of the share.



Key Questions Answered



What is the robotic lawn mower market size and growth rate during the forecast period? What are the factors impacting the growth of the residential robotic lawn mower market? What is a smart robotic lawn mower? How is it impacting the market in the European region? Who are the leading vendors in the robotic lawn mower market, and what are their market shares? What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the robotic lawn mower market?

