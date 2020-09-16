Worldwide Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market to 2027 - Featuring Anupam Industries, Kalmar & Konecranes Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Power Supply" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rubber tired gantry crane market was valued at US$ 907.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1, 168.17 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.67% from 2020 to 2027.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the rubber tried gantry crane market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to Type, Power Supply.

A rubber tire gantry (RTG) crane is a type of mobile machinery used for moving and stacking storage containers found in container ports. Its main components include crane frame, power transmission system, lifting mechanism, crane traveling mechanism, trolley traveling mechanism, and telescopic spreader. The trolley is equipped with a lifting tool and moves along its track set on the main beams to load, unload, and stack containers. The crane with tires travels around the stockyard, or other workplaces, and moves flexibly from one work site to another. With its flexibility and smooth movement, it is commonly used in stockyards and other places where box-shaped storage containers are used, and the crane can lift and move the containers from one place to another quickly and safely.



Based on type, the rubber tired gantry crane market is categorized into 8-wheeler and 16-wheeler. In 2019, the 8-wheeler segment dominated the rubber tired gantry crane market. The demand for rubber tired gantry cranes is constantly rising. There are two types for each model-the 8W and 8WA for the 8-wheeler, and the 16W and 16WA for the 16-wheeler. The main differences between the two models are the design of the anti-sway system and the number of gantry wheels. The 16-tired RTG cranes require a larger travel area. Therefore, they cannot be used in tiny spaces, while 8-tired RTG cranes are preferred in smaller spaces.



Geographically, the rubber tired gantry crane market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share of the global rubber tired gantry crane market, followed by Asia Pacific and North America, in 2019. Europe's ports have adopted electric RTGs for reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Government regulations in this region have enabled the adoption of electrical container handling equipment, such as carbon emission verification in maritime transportation. Also, financial transparency regarding port investments has enabled port authorities to invest strategically in port infrastructure. European nations rank among the leading importers and exporters of commodities and goods. Europe accounts for a large volume of trade in products and assets, such as machinery, vehicles, aircraft, fuels, nonferrous metals, textiles, chemicals, clothing, and crude oils. Europe ranks first in trading owing to which the region leads the global market for rubber tired gantry cranes.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market



COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has rapidly spread across the globe. It has severely affected China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US, in terms confirmed positive cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries as it has resulted in lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the rubber tired gantry crane market due to factory shutdowns, disrupted supply chain, and downturned global economy.



The overall size of the global rubber tired gantry crane market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the rubber tired gantry cranes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Rubber Tire gantry crane Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America- PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Rubber Tire Gantry Crane Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Favourable government initiatives for the development of ports

5.1.2 Rise in Demand of Seaborne Trading

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Huge Cost of Installation and Maintenance Service of high capacity container handling equipment

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Advancements in Technologies is Expected to Fuel the Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Focus Towards Green Technology

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Rubber Tire Gantry Crane Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Rubber Tire Gantry Crane Market Overview

6.2 Rubber Tire Gantry Crane Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 8-wheeler

7.3.1 8-wheeler Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 16-wheeler

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 16-wheeler Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Analysis - By Power Supply

8.1 Overview

8.2 Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Breakdown, by Power Supply, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Diesel

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Diesel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Electric

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Electric Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Hybrid

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Hybrid Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Global: Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.2 North America: Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market

9.3 Europe: Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market

9.4 SAM: Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market

9.5 APAC: Rubber Tire Gantry Crane Market

9.6 MEA: Rubber Tire Gantry Crane Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 South America



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Anupam Industries Limited

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 ELECTROMECH MATERIAL HANDLING SYSTEMS (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Kalmar

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Konecranes

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Liebherr

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Mi-Jack Products.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 REVA INDUSTRIES LTD

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries CO., Ltd. (ZPMC)

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 TNT Crane & Rigging

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Sany Group

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozyeez

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

