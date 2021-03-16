Worldwide Rugged Phones Industry to 2027 - Rising 5G Deployments to Complement the Growth are Driving the Market

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rugged Phones Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Screen Size, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 2,432.84 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,960.79 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.



North America led the global rugged phones market with more than 30.0% revenue share in 2019, followed by Europe and APAC. North America is the most technologically advanced region comprising major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. These economies are characterized by higher standards of living, high disposable incomes of individuals, and rapid technological advancements in the technology industry. Moreover, rising trend of industrial automation driven by growing advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) and its applications is bolstering the industrial growth in the region. Several industries in the region such as oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, transportation, telecommunications, and logistics are implementing digitalization. Owing to the fact that rugged phones are water-resistant, dust-proof, and can operate against shock and extreme temperatures, the penetration of rugged phones would be helpful during the integration cycle of industrial automation in above-mentioned industries.



In 2019, Europe stood second in the global rugged phones market with a share of 29.68%, and it is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Europe comprises various well-established economies such as France, Germany, Russia, the UK, and Italy. The penetration of mobile phones in Europe is highest in the world. Russia is one of the emerging economies in Europe having the highest mobile penetration levels in Europe. Owing to continued growth in smartphone penetration, there are considerable changes in the way consumers in countries, such as Norway, Sweden, the UK, and the Netherlands, access internet services. Smartphones are now a routine in these countries, with the device's penetration levels among internet users are above 60% as per the Ericsson report. Rising smartphone penetration in Europe is anticipated to boost the market growth. Another factor along with smartphones penetration includes, incidents of damaged mobile phones. In European countries, it has been observed that more than 30% of consumers or 1 out of 3 mobile users had damaged mobile phones in last few years, which eventually raises the need for early replacement or repair. Therefore, there is an increase in requirement among consumers for sturdy and durable mobile devices.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rugged Phones Market



There is a decline in telecom infrastructure development activities, temporary shutdown of businesses, disruptions in supply chain and manufacturing activities, and impact on sales & marketing activities of rugged phone companies owing to the COVID-19 outbreak across the world. All these factors have impacted the revenue and growth of rugged phones market globally. The impact is expected to be severe especially for small and medium-size companies/startups involved in this market. However, through ongoing restructuring efforts taken by companies to tackle the supply chain issues and increase coordination with sales partners and suppliers may help in reducing the negative impact to some extent.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global rugged phones market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global rugged phones market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Rugged Phones Market - By Type

1.3.2 Rugged Phones Market - By Screen Size

1.3.3 Rugged Phones Market - By End-User

1.3.4 Rugged Phones Market- By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Rugged Phones Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Rugged Phones -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand of Rugged Phones Across Diverse Industries

5.1.2 Rising 5G Deployments to Complement the Growth

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Availability of Other Solutions

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 High Growth Opportunities for Rugged Phones in Growing and Developing Regions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advanced Technology Integration in Rugged Phones to Fuel Future Demand

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Rugged Phones Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Rugged Phones Market Overview

6.2 Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Rugged Phones Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Rugged Phones Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Semi-rugged

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Semi-rugged: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Fully-rugged

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Fully-rugged: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Rugged Phones Market Analysis - By Screen Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Rugged Phones Market, By Screen Size (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Below 5 Inch

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Below 5 Inch: Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 5 Inch to 6 Inch

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 5 Inch to 6 Inch: Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Above 6 Inch

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Above 6 Inch: Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Rugged Phones Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Rugged Phones Market, By End-User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Industrial: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Government

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Government: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Commercial

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Commercial: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Military and Defense

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Military and Defense: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Rugged Phones Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Rugged Phones Market

10.3 Europe : Rugged Phones Market

10.4 APAC: Rugged Phones Market

10.5 MEA: Rugged Phones Market

10.6 SAM: Rugged Phones Market



11. Rugged Phones Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Blackview

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Caterpillar Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 DOOGEE

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Juniper Systems Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Sonim Technologies Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Zebra Technologies Corporation

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 OUKITEL

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 AGM MOBILE

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Ulefone Mobile

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Unitech Electronics Co., LTD

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgalcm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

