Worldwide Rugged Phones Industry to 2027 - Rising 5G Deployments to Complement the Growth are Driving the Market
Mar 16, 2021, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rugged Phones Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Screen Size, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market was valued at US$ 2,432.84 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,960.79 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.
North America led the global rugged phones market with more than 30.0% revenue share in 2019, followed by Europe and APAC. North America is the most technologically advanced region comprising major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. These economies are characterized by higher standards of living, high disposable incomes of individuals, and rapid technological advancements in the technology industry. Moreover, rising trend of industrial automation driven by growing advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) and its applications is bolstering the industrial growth in the region. Several industries in the region such as oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, transportation, telecommunications, and logistics are implementing digitalization. Owing to the fact that rugged phones are water-resistant, dust-proof, and can operate against shock and extreme temperatures, the penetration of rugged phones would be helpful during the integration cycle of industrial automation in above-mentioned industries.
In 2019, Europe stood second in the global rugged phones market with a share of 29.68%, and it is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Europe comprises various well-established economies such as France, Germany, Russia, the UK, and Italy. The penetration of mobile phones in Europe is highest in the world. Russia is one of the emerging economies in Europe having the highest mobile penetration levels in Europe. Owing to continued growth in smartphone penetration, there are considerable changes in the way consumers in countries, such as Norway, Sweden, the UK, and the Netherlands, access internet services. Smartphones are now a routine in these countries, with the device's penetration levels among internet users are above 60% as per the Ericsson report. Rising smartphone penetration in Europe is anticipated to boost the market growth. Another factor along with smartphones penetration includes, incidents of damaged mobile phones. In European countries, it has been observed that more than 30% of consumers or 1 out of 3 mobile users had damaged mobile phones in last few years, which eventually raises the need for early replacement or repair. Therefore, there is an increase in requirement among consumers for sturdy and durable mobile devices.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rugged Phones Market
There is a decline in telecom infrastructure development activities, temporary shutdown of businesses, disruptions in supply chain and manufacturing activities, and impact on sales & marketing activities of rugged phone companies owing to the COVID-19 outbreak across the world. All these factors have impacted the revenue and growth of rugged phones market globally. The impact is expected to be severe especially for small and medium-size companies/startups involved in this market. However, through ongoing restructuring efforts taken by companies to tackle the supply chain issues and increase coordination with sales partners and suppliers may help in reducing the negative impact to some extent.
