Worldwide Satellite Communication Industry to 2027 - Technological Advancements in Satellite Missions Presents Opportunities

Satellite communications is the technology applied in communication of data, voice, or video at low latency and high bandwidth over long distances by commercial, civil, and government agencies. The satellite communication is utilized in Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) systems, Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG), Direct-to-Home (DTH) television broadcasting, and several other applications, owing to the coverage and outreach capacities of satellite communication systems.



Increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems and rise in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions are expected to drive the global satellite communication market growth during the forecast period. However, cybersecurity threats to satellite communication and interference in satellite data transmission are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in satellite missions and deployment of 5G network through satellites are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.



The satellite communication market is segmented into application, component, end-use industry, and region. Based on the application, the market is segmented into voice communication, broadcasting, and data communication. Based on component, it is further divided into equipment and services. Based on end-use industry, the market is classified into maritime, aerospace & defense, industrial, government, transportation & logistics, and media. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global satellite communication market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall satellite communication market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global satellite communication market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current satellite communication market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems

3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions

3.5.1.3. Increase in adoption of SATCOM equipment in online streaming services, radio and TV broadcast

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Cybersecurity threats to satellite communication

3.5.2.2. Interference in satellite data transmission

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological advancements in satellite missions

3.5.3.2. Deployment of 5G network through satellites

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.3.4. Impact on the satellite communication industry



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Equipment

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Voice communication

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Broadcasting

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Data Communication

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

6.1. Overview

6.2. Maritime

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Aerospace and Defense

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Industrial

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Government

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Transportation and logistics

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. Media

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. SES S.A.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Viasat, Inc.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Telesat Canada

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. EchoStar Corporation

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Al Yah Satellite Communication Company Pjsc (Yahsat)

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Sky Perfect Jsat Holdings Inc.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Cobham Ltd

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. General Dynamics Corporation

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.11. Inmarsat Global Limited

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Company snapshot

8.11.3. Product portfolio

8.11.4. Key strategic moves and developments

