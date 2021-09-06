Worldwide SDN Orchestration Industry to 2029 - Improving Infrastructure to Support Potential Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SDN Orchestration Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SDN Orchestration market is estimated to grow at a exponential CAGR of 82.6% during forecast period (2021-2029). Software Defined Networking (SDN) orchestration is defined as a controller within an SDN that manages the activities of the network instead of the hardware that support the network. In a software defined network, the network administrator has the advantage to virtualize the physical network connectivity into a logical network connectivity. This property of SDN allows to manage network services using a centralized software-based management tool and rapidly respond to the requirements of a network. SDN provides greater agility to the network, reduced network downtime and at the same time provides the ability to create policy driven network supervision, allows traffic programmability and network automation capabilities. The development of SDN orchestration may be traced along the development of Software Defined Networking. In the separation of the control and data plane in the public switched telephone network in order to simplify management and provisioning set the foundation for software defined networking.

Numerous Utilities Makes SDN Orchestration Adoption Quick and Vast

With the user moving towards more data intensive content such as video streaming, augmented reality, voice over data, 4k video, increasing number of internet user on smart phone, high adoption of cloud-based services etc. There is an increased demand for more agile and simplified network infrastructure. With the growth in connected devices, network infrastructure has accommodated all these devices by providing adequate connectivity and delivering application-based services. SDN orchestration is considered a promising approach that offers benefits such as reduced operational cost and network complexity. SDN centralizes and automates many routine network administration tasks that lead to freeing up the network operator's time and reduces operational costs. By deploying SDN orchestration, administrators gain the ability to have greater control over their network infrastructure with SDN. Technological advancements and innovations in software defined networking orchestration is one of the major factors that contributes towards the growth of global SDN orchestration market during the forecast period. According to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE, United States), the development of SDN Multi Domain Orchestration and Control allows simpler orchestration and networking control.

Also, it provides accelerated pace of innovation, more agile development processes and increased speed of deployment, improved configuration and scalability automation as compared to conventional frameworks. Also, development of automated SDN architecture and orchestration framework implements a resilient Next Generation Path Computation Element (NG-PCE) to deploy and compute resilient protection paths.

Improving Infrastructure to Support Potential Growth

Global SDN Orchestration market is primarily driven by increasing demand for cloud services, data center consolidation and increased network infrastructure. As per Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE, United States), there has been increasing demand for cloud services across IT enterprises due to lowered investment cost and fixed cost for businesses that is expected to increase the demand for networking orchestration services to efficiently manage data traffic across the cloud. Data center consolidation is expected to generate heavy data traffic across a single data center necessitating the demand of SDN Orchestration technology to efficiently manage the increased data traffic and cost saving.

Telecom Remains the Key Application Segment

Global SDN Orchestration market has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size and end-users. Telecom service providers in global SDN Orchestration market accounts the largest share in terms of revenue with around 47% market share in 2019. Rising penetration of internet is expected to generate more mobile data traffic volume in near future. Moreover, adoption of cellular network infrastructure such as 5G mobile networks is contributing towards the adoption of SDN orchestration by telecom service providers.

North America Takes the Lions Share

Geographically, SDN Orchestration market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (ROW). North America leads global SDN orchestration market by capturing largest market share of over 34.6% in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 82.4% during forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest pace in SDN Orchestration market by capturing market share in terms of revenue of around 24.94% in 2019. Asia Pacific SDN orchestration market growth is justified towards increasing data traffic and connected devices. For instance, as per technocrats, IP traffic in Asia Pacific is expected to cross 108 EB per month by 2021 at CAGR of 26% over the period of 2016-2021. Moreover, Asia Pacific web, e-mail and data traffic are expected to reach 8,453 PB per month, rising from 3,393 PB per month growing at a CAGR of 20% over the period of 2016-2021. Furthermore, Asia Pacific mobile data and internet traffic is expected to reach 22,715 PB per month in 2021 from 3,135 PB per month in 2016, rising at CAGR of 49% over the period of 2016-2021.

Key Market Players and Key Strategies

Partnership and collaboration is the primary strategy adopted by companies in global SDN orchestration market. Strategic partnership allows the companies to share their resources to serve their respective self-interest. The partnership also helps to share economic burden and helps to provide better services to consumers. The major key players involved in global SDN orchestration market are Cisco Systems (US), Nokia (Finland), Ciena Corporation (US), Juniper Networks (US) and Huawei (China) and others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the sulphur recovery technology market?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

Who are the key players in the SDN orchestration market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Demand For Cloud Services, Server Virtualization and Data Center Consolidation

3.1.2. Increased Network Infrastructure

3.1.3. Automation of Networks

3.1.4. Increasing Development and Deployment of Analytics Applications

3.1.5. Technological Advancements In SDN Orchestration

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Security Concerns

3.3. Market Opportunity

3.3.1. Innovative Service offerings From Telecom Operators

3.3.2. Role of Value-Added Resellers (Vars), Integrators and Infrastructure Vendors

3.4. Market Challenge

3.4.1. Strict Governance and Security Standards Across The Globe

3.4.2. Lack of Knowledge Among End-Users and Enterprises



Chapter 4. Global SDN Orchestration Market by Component - $ Million (2019 - 2029)

4.1. Global Solutions Market in $ Million (2019 - 2029)

4.2. Global Services Market in $ Million (2019 - 2029)



Chapter 5. Global SDN Orchestration Market by Organization Size - $ Million (2019 - 2029)

5.1. Global Large Enterprises Market $ Million (2019 - 2029)

5.2. Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Market $ Million (2019 - 2029)



Chapter 6. Global SDN Orchestration Market by End-User - $ Million (2019 - 2029)

6.1. Global Cloud Service Providers Market $ Million (2019 - 2029)

6.2. Global Telecom Service Providers Market $ Million (2019 - 2029)

6.3. Global Other End-User Market $ Million (2019 - 2029)



Chapter 7. North America SDN Orchestration Market - $ Million (2019 - 2029)

7.1. United States $ Million (2019 - 2029)

7.2. Canada $ Million (2019 - 2029)



Chapter 8. Europe SDN Orchestration Market - $ Million (2019 - 2029)

8.1. United Kingdom $ Million (2019 - 2029)

8.2. France $ Million (2019 - 2029)

8.3. Germany $ Million (2019 - 2029)

8.4. Spain $ Million (2019 - 2029)

8.5. Rest of Europe $ Million (2019 - 2029)



Chapter 9. Asia Pacific SDN Orchestration Market - $ Million (2019 - 2029)

9.1. China $ Million (2019 - 2029)

9.2. India $ Million (2019 - 2029)

9.3. Japan $ Million (2019 - 2029)

9.4. Australia $ Million (2019 - 2029)

9.5. Rest of Asia Pacific $ Million (2019 - 2029)



Chapter 10. RoW SDN Orchestration Market - $ Million (2019 - 2029)

10.1. Latin America $ Million (2019 - 2029)

10.2. Middle East & Africa $ Million (2019 - 2029)



Chapter 11. Company profile

11.1. Cisco Systems (US)

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Product Portfolio

11.1.3. Strategic Initiatives

11.1.4. Scot Analysis

11.1.5. Strategic Analysis

11.2. Nokia (Finland)

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Product Portfolio

11.2.3. Strategic Initiatives

11.2.4. Scot Analysis

11.2.5. Strategic Analysis

11.3. Ciena Corporation (US)

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Product Portfolio

11.3.3. Strategic Initiatives

11.3.4. Scot Analysis

11.3.5. Strategic Analysis

11.4. Juniper Networks (US)

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Product Portfolio

11.4.3. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.4. Scot Analysis

11.4.5. Strategic Analysis

11.5. Huawei (China)

11.5.1. Overview

11.5.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.3. Strategic Initiatives

11.5.4. Scot Analysis

11.5.5. Strategic Analysis

11.6. Others

11.6.1. Overview

11.6.2. Product Portfolio

11.6.3. Strategic Initiatives

11.6.4. Scot Analysis

11.6.5. Strategic Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sl6oz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

