Worldwide Self-driving Taxi Industry to 2024 - Key Leading Countries

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Self-driving Taxi Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The self-driving taxi market is poised to grow by 78,588 units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 83% during the forecast period. The reports on self-driving taxi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the maturing autonomous vehicles concept and increased focus of OEMs toward the development of self-driving vehicles.

The self-driving taxi market analysis includes the level of autonomy segment and geographical landscape. This study identifies supportive regulations for self-driving cars as one of the prime reasons driving the self-driving taxi market growth during the next few years.

The self-driving taxi market covers the following areas:

Self-driving taxi market sizing

Self-driving taxi market forecast

Self-driving taxi market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-driving taxi market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Lyft Inc., Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Volkswagen AG, and AB Volvo. Also, the self-driving taxi market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by level of autonomy

Market segments

Comparison by level of autonomy

SAE level 3 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SAE level 4 and 5 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by level of autonomy

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Lyft Inc.

Renault SA

Tesla Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Volkswagen AG

AB Volvo

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

