Worldwide Self-Heating Food Packaging Industry to 2027 - by Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Heating Food Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Self-Heating Food Packaging market accounted for $60.35 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $89.16 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Rising need for instant heated food and expansion of food & beverages industry in Europe are propelling market growth. However, the high cost of these food packages is hampering the growth of the market.



Self-heating food packaging is a type of packaging which can heat food contained without external heating sources or power. Packets normally utilize an exothermic chemical reaction. These packages are regularly used to prepare main courses such as meat dishes, which are more palatable when hot.



Based on the end-user, the beverages segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as end-users choose cans and bottles for the packaging of liquid products such as soups, tea, and coffee. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising trend of convenient foods among consumers coupled with the rise in the disposable income of the population in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Self-Heating Food Packaging Market include The 42 Degrees Company, Tempra Technology Inc, ScaldoPack, Luxfer Magtech Inc., HeatGen, LLC, and Heat Food & Drink Ltd.



