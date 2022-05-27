Worldwide Sepsis Diagnostics Industry Report to 2026 - by Technology, Product, Method, Test Type, Pathogen Type, End-user and Region

May 27, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report provides detailed exposure to the sepsis diagnostic market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of sepsis diagnostics, as well as a detailed analysis of market drivers, challenges and opportunities.
The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market shares for key market players. It details the market share of sepsis diagnostics based on technology type, product, diagnostic method and pathogen type.
The report includes company profiles of the key players, with detailed information regarding their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market. The regional market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the historic year and 2020 as the base year, with a forecast for 2026.
Report Includes
- 35 data tables and 15 additional tables
- An updated overview of the global sepsis diagnostics market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global market size for sepsis diagnostics, and corresponding market share analysis by product, technology type, diagnostic method, test type, pathogen, end user and geographic region
- Highlights the current and future market potential of sepsis diagnostics along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market
- Identification of promising new products and technologies still in the development and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years
- Discussion of the COVID-19 implications on the market for sepsis clinical diagnostics and research studies
- Information pertaining to the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
- Insight into the recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, product launch strategies and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Bruker Corp., Roche Diagnostics Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Sepsis is a life-threatening condition marked by severe organ dysfunction. According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) global report on the Epidemiology and Burden of Sepsis, there were 49 million cases and 11 million sepsis-related deaths in 2017, accounting for nearly 20% of all annual global deaths. Sepsis is considered as the common pathway to death for several diseases, including infectious diseases. In the recent report on sepsis, the WHO observed that even non-communicable or chronic diseases and injuries can also lead to sepsis. Studies indicate that the incidence of sepsis is increasing, but the mortality rate is decreasing. The burden of the disease, however, is very high in low-and middle income countries with poor healthcare infrastructures. Elderly patients, neonates and immunocompromised patients are at high risk of sepsis.
Sepsis is also associated with high economic burden and is the most expensive condition for hospitalised patients. For this reason, theWHO and World Health Assembly (WHA) have adopted a resolution in 2017 to improve, prevent, diagnose and manage sepsis.
There is no specific laboratory test to diagnose sepsis. The current diagnosis is based on various technologies, including microbiological tests, molecular diagnostics and biomarkers. Microbiological tests are the most preferred method. Despite advances in molecular diagnostic methods, blood culture is considered the gold standard for the diagnosis of sepsis. Molecular techniques have been limited due to high cost and the need for a skilled workforce. Microbial identification is restricted to the specified panels used in the technique.
The blood culture method has both advantages and limitations. Blood cultures are time-consuming and may result in false negatives. It is for this reason that there is high need for a rapid and accurate diagnostic method. Thus, there is scope for point-of-care tests that would be helpful in bedside sepsis diagnosis.
Rapid diagnosis and early treatment lead to better patient outcomes, with survival rates are as high as 80%. Delay in diagnosis also leads to increased risk of antimicrobial resistance, as patients with sepsis are initially started with antimicrobials. It is based on the culture results that physicians start with targeted antimicrobials and look into escalation or de-escalation of the ongoing antimicrobial therapy.
Thus, increasing prevalence, awareness and various government initiatives will lead to growth in the sepsis diagnostic market. The market has also witnessed technological advancements with novel instruments that use whole blood for detection and do not rely on positive blood cultures. Research is also focused on studying the benefit of biomarker combinations, as each biomarker represents a different aspect of sepsis and would help in early detection. Research is focused on microfluidics, machine learning and artificial intelligence tools for rapid diagnosis.
Major players in the market include BioMerieux, Becton, Dickinson and Company, DanaherCorporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, T2 Biosystems, Luminex, Roche Diagnostics, BrukerCorporation, Abbott Laboratories and Immunexpress.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Introduction
- Causes
- Risk Factors
- Symptoms
- Pathophysiology
- Endothelial Dysfunction
- Coagulopathy
- Cardiovascular Dysfunction
- Cellular Dysfunction
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Diagnosis and Treatment
- Regulatory Scenario
- Regulations in North America
- European Regulations
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Factors Affecting the Sepsis Diagnostic Market
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases
- Rising Aging Population and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Government Initiatives
- Technological Developments
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Instruments and Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Opportunities
- Demand for Rapid and Accurate Diagnostic Tool
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Covid-19 Symptoms
- Covid-19 Progression
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Sepsis Diagnostic Market
Chapter 6 Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Technology
- Global Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Technology
- Microbiological Tests
- Immunoassays
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Others
Chapter 7 Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Product
- Assays and Reagents
- Culture Media
- Instruments
- Software
Chapter 8 Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Method
- Conventional Diagnostics
- Automated Diagnostics
Chapter 9 Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Test Type
- Laboratory Tests
- Point-Of-Care Tests
Chapter 10 Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Pathogen Type
- Bacterial Sepsis
- Fungal Sepsis
- Others
Chapter 11 Sepsis Diagnostic Market by End-user
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Academic and Research Institutions
Chapter 12 Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape and Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Recent Developments
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations
- Sepsis Diagnostic Company Market Shares
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.
- Becton, Dickinson & Company
- Biomerieux
- Bruker Corp.
- Danaher
- Ekf Diagnostics Holdings plc
- Immunexpress
- Luminex Corp.
- Qiagen Nv
- Roche Diagnostics Corp.
- Seegene
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0so8s
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article