Worldwide Sewing Machines Market Analysis 2020-2024 - Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities
Jun 12, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sewing Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Sewing Machines market worldwide will grow by a projected US$11.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised CAGR of 2.6%. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.7% and reach a market size of US$41.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Industrial market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$250.4 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$280.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Industrial segment will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Sewing Machines market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Key Topics Covered:
- Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial Users, Quilters, Home Decor Sewers,and Fashion Enthusiasts
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Market Outlook
- Asian Countries Continue to Turbo ChargeFuture Market Growth
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Sewing Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand for Advanced and Feature Rich Sewing Machines Drive Healthy Market Growth
- LCD Touch Screens, Laser Technologies, LED Lighting Elevate Sewing Machines Convenience to the Next Level
- Key Determinants of an Advanced Home Sewing Machine Model
- Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation
- Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth
- Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities
- Sewing: A Stress Buster
- The DIY Rage Promises Bright Prospects for the Market
- Steady Launch of User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts
- Growing Preference for Industrial Sewing Machinesby Home Sewers Boosts Market Demand
- Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing,Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Growin Prominence
- Reshoring in Developed Regions: A Business Casefor Advanced Sewing Machinery
- Favorable Trends in the Apparel Industry AugursWell for the Market
- Burgeoning Crafts Industry: A Key Growth Driver
- Growth in Automotive Production Drives Demandfor Car Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines
- Demographic Transformations Strengthens Market Prospects
- Rising Global Population Propels Demandfor Clothing and Other Consumer Products
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population PromoteMarket Growth
- Operator Safety: A Major Challenge toReckon With
- Sewing Robot: The Future of Fashion
- Sewing Machines with Wireless Technology andInternet Connectivity
- Machines with In-Built Needle Threader,Top Loading and Drop-in Bobbin Systems
- Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, ImplantableSystems and Wearable Electronics
- Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines
- High-Speed Sewing Machines
