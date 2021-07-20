Worldwide Skin Care Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Organic Products is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Skin care Market By Product Type (Face Care Vs Body Care), By Origin (Conventional & Organic), By Distribution Channel (Beauty Parlours/Salons, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Online Channels & Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Skin Care Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for natural organic products without any side effects is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. Increase in disposable income coupled with growing concerns pertaining to skin problems is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the coming years.



The Global Skin Care Market is segmented based on product type, origin, distribution channel company, and region. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into face care and body care. Out of which, the face care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the growing demand for skin brightening face creams to reduce acne scars, freckles, age spots, and discoloration.



In terms of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into beauty parlours/salons, multi branded retail stores, online channels, supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive retail stores & others. Among them, the online channels segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next 5 years on account of availability of heavy discount on products.



The major players operating in the Global Skin Care Market are Avon, Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, P&G, Unilever, AmorePacific, Amway, Aveda, BABOR and others. The key market players are adopting several competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, agreements in order to expand its portfolio and increase their customer basis.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Skin Care Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Skin Care Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Skin Care Market based on product type, origin, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Skin Care Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Skin Care Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Skin Care Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Skin Care Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Skin Care Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Skin Care Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Skin Care Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Skin Care Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Face Care Vs Body Care)

6.2.2. By Origin (Conventional & Organic)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Beauty Parlours/Salons, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Online Channels, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores & Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Skin Care Market Outlook

8. Europe Skin Care Market Outlook



9. North America Skin Care Market Outlook

10. South America Skin Care Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Skin Care Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Avon Products, Inc.

14.2. Beiersdorf AG

14.3. Estee Lauder Companies

14.4. L'Oreal SA

14.5. The Procter & Gamble Company

14.6. Unilever PLC

14.7. AmorePacific Group

14.8. Amway Corporation

14.9. Aveda Corporation

14.10. BABOR Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5ys3u

