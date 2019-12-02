Worldwide Smart Devices Market Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024: Total Installed Base of the Five Key Smart Device Types to Exceed 2.3 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Devices: Worldwide Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart speakers, smartwatches, virtual reality (VR) headsets, and smart glasses will grow in popularity during the forecast period, while growth in the installed base of smart bands, which are technologically less-sophisticated than the other device types, will stagnate. The increased adoption of each of these device types is subject to specific drivers and challenges, but improvements to connectivity and coverage will underpin overall installed base growth for smart devices as a whole category.

This report provides:

A 5-year forecast of the installed base of five key smart device types (smart glasses, smart speakers, smart bands, smartwatches, and virtual reality (VR) headsets), by region and country (60 countries in total)

An overview of the main trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each smart device category.

Key Metrics

Installed base

Population penetration

Household penetration

Who Should Read this Report:

Telecoms operators are searching for new revenue sources and/or are interested in partnering with smart devices producers or in launching their own smart device propositions.

Telecoms operators' commercial, marketing, and strategy teams.

Strategy teams, executives and investors involved in equipment-selling strategies and partnerships with vendors.

Vendors of smart devices.

Industry analysts.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



Smart device definition

Smart devices: an overview

Worldwide trends and forecasts



The smart device installed base in North America will grow the fastest, and the smart device population penetration in this region will be the highest

will grow the fastest, and the smart device population penetration in this region will be the highest The take-up of smart speakers and watches will grow strongly in EMAP; smart bands will emerge as the most popular device type in SSA

Smart glasses



Smart glasses: 5G infrastructure roll-outs will boost both the supply of and demand for smart glasses

Smart speakers



Smart speakers: the launch of devices that support new languages will accelerate penetration growth from 2020 onwards

Smart bands



Smart bands: the worldwide installed base of smart bands are expected to peak in 2020, but low price points will prevent it from decreasing significantly

Smartwatches



Smartwatches: the installed base of smartwatches will grow robustly due to the migration from smart bands and enhancements to functionality and performance

Virtual reality headsets



Virtual reality headsets: the penetration of VR headsets will grow as the number of use cases expands beyond gaming

Forecast methodology and assumptions



Main forecast input drivers



