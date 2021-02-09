Worldwide Smart Fleet Management Industry to 2030 - Featuring Bosch, Calamp & Cisco Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Fleet Management Market 2020-2030 by Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Marine, Airways), Connectivity, Application (ADAS, Tracking, Optimization, Remote Diagnostics), Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global smart fleet management market will reach $710.9 billion by 2030, growing by 7.0% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for smart management solutions among smart cars, trains, marine vehicles, and aircrafts.



Highlighted with 83 tables and 79 figures, this 167-page report "Global Smart Fleet Management Market 2020-2030 by Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Marine, Airways), Connectivity, Application (ADAS, Tracking, Optimization, Remote Diagnostics), Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart fleet management market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart fleet management market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Mode of Transport, Connectivity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Mode of Transport, Connectivity, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart fleet management market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Mode of Transport

3.1 Market Overview by Mode of Transport

3.2 Roadways Fleet

3.3 Railways Fleet

3.4 Marine Fleet

3.5 Airways Fleet



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity

4.1 Market Overview by Connectivity

4.2 Short Range Communication

4.3 Long Range Communication

4.4 Cloud-based Connectivity



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

5.3 Fleet Tracking

5.4 Fleet Optimization

5.5 Remote Diagnostics

5.6 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Transportation and Logistics

6.3 Automotive Industry

6.4 Government

6.5 Oil & Gas Industry

6.6 Other Verticals



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

7.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 UK

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



