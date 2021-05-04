Worldwide Smoothies Industry to 2026 - Featuring Smoothie King, Innocent Drinks and Jamba Juice Among Others
DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoothies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smoothies market reached a value of around US$ 14 Billion in 2020. A smoothie refers to a thick beverage which is prepared by blending an assortment of fruits, vegetables and other ingredients including milk, seeds, yogurt, ice-cubes, sweeteners, and nutritional and herbal supplements. It is high in nutrients such as vitamins and fibers and can be easily prepared and stored for immediate or later consumption. With the rising trend of green smoothies, various consumers are incorporating green leafy vegetables, such as kale, spinach, lettuce and collard greens, into their smoothies to improve digestion, boost the immune system and minimize unhealthy food cravings.
With the improving economic conditions, malnourishment and nutritional deficiencies which earlier affected a large segment of the population have now been replaced with chronic diseases such as arthritis, stroke, obesity, diabetes, epilepsy and heart attacks, particularly in developed countries. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases are one of the leading health problems in the US. However, owing to rising health consciousness in confluence with the adoption of healthier lifestyles, consumers are altering their everyday diet. They are shifting from carbohydrate-laden food products toward healthy protein-enriched snacks and meals. In addition to this, they are consuming more functional foods and beverages like smoothies to meet their daily nutritional requirements. Apart from this, owing to hectic lifestyles and long working hours, a rise in the demand for on-the-go-meal options has been observed which, in turn, is strengthening the industry growth. Looking forward, the global smoothies market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Smoothie King, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies, Suja Juice, Innocent Drinks, Bolthouse Farms, Jamba Juice Company, Ella's Kitchen Ltd, Barfresh Food Group, Inc, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global smoothies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global smoothies industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smoothies market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the consumption pattern?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smoothies industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smoothies industry?
- What is the structure of the global smoothies industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global smoothies industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global smoothies industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smoothies Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Packaging Material
5.7 Market Breakup by Consumption Pattern
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Dairy-Based
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fruit-Based
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Restaurants and Smoothie Bars
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Convenience Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Packaging Material
8.1 Plastic
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Paper
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Glass
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Consumption Pattern
9.1 Out of Home
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 At Home
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Smoothie King
15.3.2 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies
15.3.3 Suja Juice
15.3.4 Innocent Drinks
15.3.5 Bolthouse Farms
15.3.6 Jamba Juice Company
15.3.7 Ella's Kitchen Ltd
15.3.8 Barfresh Food Group, Inc
15.3.9 Tropical Smoothie Cafe
