Worldwide Social Emotional Learning Software Industry to 2030 - Featuring Aperture Education, Base Education and Everyday Speech Among Others
Nov 03, 2020, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Emotional Learning [SEL] Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This latest study collated and published by the author analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global social emotional learning (SEL) software market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the social emotional learning (SEL) software market is expected to progress during the forecast period 2020-2030.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the social emotional learning (SEL) software market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in this report on Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market
- Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for social emotional learning (SEL) software market players?
- Which factors will induce a change in the demand for social emotional learning software during the assessment period?
- How will changing trends impact the social emotional learning (SEL) software market?
- How will COVID-19 impact the social emotional learning (SEL) software market?
- How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the social emotional learning (SEL) software market in developed regions?
- Which companies are leading the social emotional learning (SEL) software market?
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the social emotional learning (SEL) software market to upscale their position in this landscape?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market between 2020 and 2030?
- What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the social emotional learning (SEL) software market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources
2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary - Global Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Market Factor Analysis
4.2.1. Forecast Factors
4.2.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.2.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.2.3.1. Drivers
4.2.3.2. Restraints
4.2.3.3. Opportunities
4.2.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.3. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia-Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.3.1. by Component
4.3.2. by End-User
4.4. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.4.1. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Concentration Rate
4.4.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent, and Leading Players
4.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
4.5. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market
4.5.1. End-User Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.5.1.1. Increase in Spending
4.5.1.2. Decrease in Spending
4.5.2. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.5.3. Recovery Period (3 Months/ 6 Months/ 12 Months)
4.6. Analysis of Social Emotional Learning, by Material Type
4.6.1. Videos
4.6.2. Games
4.6.3. Worksheets
4.6.4. Others (Books, Posters, Etc.)
4.7. Analysis of Social Emotional Learning, by Core Competencies
4.7.1. Self-Awareness
4.7.2. Self-Management
4.7.3. Social Awareness
4.7.4. Relationship Skills
4.7.5. Decision Making
4.7.6. Personal Responsibility
4.7.7. Optimistic Thinking
4.7.8. Goal-Directed Behaviour
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1.1. Market Revenue Analysis (Us$ Mn), 2015-2030
5.1.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2019
5.1.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-2030
6. Global Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Key Segment Analysis
6.2. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2030
6.2.1. Software/ Platform
6.2.2. Services
6.2.2.1. Consulting & Integration
6.2.2.2. Support & Maintenance
7. Global Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Analysis, by End-User
7.1. Key Segment Analysis
7.2. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by End-User, 2018 - 2030
7.2.1. K - 12
7.2.2. Higher Education
7.2.3. Ost Communities
8. Global Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia-Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East & Africa
8.2.5. South America
9. North America Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Analysis
9.1. Regional Outlook
9.2. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
9.2.1. by Component
9.2.2. by End-User
9.3. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030
9.3.1. U.S.
9.3.2. Canada
9.3.3. Mexico
9.4. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, by Country
9.4.1. U.S.
9.4.2. Canada
9.4.3. Mexico
10. Europe Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
10.2.1. by Component
10.2.2. by End-User
10.3. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
10.3.1. Germany
10.3.2. U.K.
10.3.3. France
10.3.4. Spain
10.3.5. Italy
10.3.6. Rest of Europe
10.4. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, by Country & Sub-Region
10.4.1. Germany
10.4.2. U.K.
10.4.3. France
10.4.4. Spain
10.4.5. Italy
10.4.6. Rest of Europe
11. APAC Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
11.2.1. by Component
11.2.2. by End-User
11.3. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
11.3.1. China
11.3.2. India
11.3.3. Japan
11.3.4. Asean
11.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.4. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, by Country & Sub-Region
11.4.1. China
11.4.2. India
11.4.3. Japan
11.4.4. Asean
11.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
12. Middle East & Africa (Mea) Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
12.2.1. by Component
12.2.2. by End-User
12.3. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
12.3.1. United Arab Emirates
12.3.2. South Africa
12.3.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa (Mea)
12.4. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, by Country & Sub-Region
12.4.1. United Arab Emirates
12.4.2. South Africa
12.4.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa (Mea)
13. South America Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
13.2.1. by Component
13.2.2. by End-User
13.3. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
13.3.1. Brazil
13.3.2. Argentina
13.3.3. Rest of South America
13.4. Social Emotional Learning (Sel) Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, by Country & Sub-Region
13.4.1. Brazil
13.4.2. Argentina
13.4.3. Rest of South America
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019)
15. Company Profiles
15.1. 7 Mindsets
15.2. Aperture Education, LLC
15.3. Base Education LLC
15.4. Committee for Children
15.5. Emotional Abcs
15.6. Everfi, Inc.
15.7. Everyday Speech
15.8. Evolution Labs Inc.
15.9. Hero K-12
15.10. Hoonuit, LLC
15.11. Nearpod Inc.
15.12. Panorama Education
15.13. Peekapak Inc.
15.14. Purpose Prep, Inc.
15.15. Rethink Autism, Inc.
15.16. Scholarcentric
15.17. Sel Adventures
15.18. Social Express, Inc.
15.19. Taproot Learning
15.20. The Conover Company
16. Key Takeaways
