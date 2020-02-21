Worldwide Software Defined Perimeter Market (2019 to 2024) - Featuring Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Intel & Fortinet Among Others
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software Defined Perimeter Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Connectivity, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, User Type (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, and Retail & eCommerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The SDP market is estimated to be USD 2,930 million in 2019 and projected to reach USD 13,880 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period.
The SDP market is driven by the rising need for policy-based security architecture to reduce network complexities, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, and the growing need for regulations and compliance to enhance network security. However, the growing demand for open source security applications may hinder the growth of the SDP market.
Security compliance and policy management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The SDP market by solutions is segmented into access control, security compliance and policy management, risk analytics and visualization, performance management and reporting, and, others (control automation and orchestration, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Intrusion Detection System (IDS)). The security compliance and policy management segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. SDP solutions deliver a centralized security compliance and policy management solution by automating the entire security compliance and policy management process deployed via software, appliances, and hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) or virtual machines. It saves time and money and enhances productivity by ensuring that businesses focus on their major tasks.
Endpoint connectivity segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period
The SDP market by connectivity has been segmented into controller, gateway, and endpoint. The endpoint connectivity segment is projected to have the largest market size during the forecast period, as it provides proof of device authenticity by integrating the device and user authentication and mitigates the credential theft, brute force password guessing, and other threats. In the SDP market, the endpoint is authorized by the controller and then a connection is allowed to the desired server. The solution encapsulates the connection and restricts other endpoints to interfere with the network by isolating it from malware and unauthorized users.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC, being an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies, along with mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory entities, to adopt the best-in-class technology and standards. However, factors such as continual growth in the increased demand for software-defined data center, mobile workforce, the increasing complexity of businesses, and the unregulated nature of the internet, are now expected to push such SMEs to adopt SDP solutions and services in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Software Defined Perimeter Market
4.2 North America Market, By User Type and Country
4.3 Software Defined Perimeter Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Policy-Based Security Architecture to Reduce Network Complexities
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications
5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Regulations and Compliances to Enhance Network Security
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness Concerning Security in a Virtualization Environment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Connected Devices Due to IoT and BYOD Trends
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growing Demand for Open-Source Security Applications
5.2.4.2 Lack of Industry Standards
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Use Case 1: Healthcare Firm
5.3.2 Use Case 2: MyHeritage
5.3.3 Use Case 3: Amlaw Group
5.3.4 Use Case 4: VIA
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.4.4 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.4.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
6 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
6.3 Access Control
6.4 Risk Analytics and Visualization
6.5 Security Compliance and Policy Management
6.6 Performance Management and Reporting
6.7 Others
6.8 Services
6.8.1 Services: Market Driver
6.8.2 Consulting and Implementation
6.8.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance
7 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Connectivity
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Connectivity: Market Drivers
7.2 Controller
7.3 Gateway
7.4 End Point
8 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
9 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
10 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By User Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Government and Defense
10.2.1 Government and Defense: Market Drivers
10.3 IT and Telecom
10.3.1 IT and Telecom: Market Drivers
10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers
10.5 Manufacturing
10.5.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
10.6 Healthcare
10.6.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
10.7 Retail and Ecommerce
10.7.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers
10.8 Others
11 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
11.2.2 United States
11.2.3 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers
11.3.2 United Kingdom
11.3.3 Germany
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Asia Pacific: Software Defined Perimeter Market Drivers
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers
11.5.2 Israel
11.5.3 South Africa
11.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers
11.6.2 Brazil
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements
12.2.2 Business Expansions
12.2.3 Acquisitions
12.2.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Check Point
13.3 Cisco
13.4 Palo Alto Networks
13.5 Intel
13.6 Fortinet
13.7 Akamai
13.8 Okta
13.9 Symantec
13.10 Proofpoint
13.11 Verizon
13.12 Cato Networks
13.13 APPGate
13.14 Safe-T
13.15 Perimeter 81
13.16 Illumio
13.17 CloudPassage
13.18 DH2i
13.19 Certes Networks
13.20 Pulse Secure
13.21 TrusteDPAssage
13.22 Right-To-Win
