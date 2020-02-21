Worldwide Software Defined Perimeter Market (2019 to 2024) - Featuring Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Intel & Fortinet Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software Defined Perimeter Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Connectivity, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, User Type (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, and Retail & eCommerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SDP market is estimated to be USD 2,930 million in 2019 and projected to reach USD 13,880 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period.



The SDP market is driven by the rising need for policy-based security architecture to reduce network complexities, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, and the growing need for regulations and compliance to enhance network security. However, the growing demand for open source security applications may hinder the growth of the SDP market.



Security compliance and policy management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The SDP market by solutions is segmented into access control, security compliance and policy management, risk analytics and visualization, performance management and reporting, and, others (control automation and orchestration, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Intrusion Detection System (IDS)). The security compliance and policy management segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. SDP solutions deliver a centralized security compliance and policy management solution by automating the entire security compliance and policy management process deployed via software, appliances, and hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) or virtual machines. It saves time and money and enhances productivity by ensuring that businesses focus on their major tasks.



Endpoint connectivity segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period



The SDP market by connectivity has been segmented into controller, gateway, and endpoint. The endpoint connectivity segment is projected to have the largest market size during the forecast period, as it provides proof of device authenticity by integrating the device and user authentication and mitigates the credential theft, brute force password guessing, and other threats. In the SDP market, the endpoint is authorized by the controller and then a connection is allowed to the desired server. The solution encapsulates the connection and restricts other endpoints to interfere with the network by isolating it from malware and unauthorized users.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC, being an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies, along with mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory entities, to adopt the best-in-class technology and standards. However, factors such as continual growth in the increased demand for software-defined data center, mobile workforce, the increasing complexity of businesses, and the unregulated nature of the internet, are now expected to push such SMEs to adopt SDP solutions and services in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Software Defined Perimeter Market

4.2 North America Market, By User Type and Country

4.3 Software Defined Perimeter Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Policy-Based Security Architecture to Reduce Network Complexities

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Regulations and Compliances to Enhance Network Security

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness Concerning Security in a Virtualization Environment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Connected Devices Due to IoT and BYOD Trends

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Demand for Open-Source Security Applications

5.2.4.2 Lack of Industry Standards

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Healthcare Firm

5.3.2 Use Case 2: MyHeritage

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Amlaw Group

5.3.4 Use Case 4: VIA

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.4 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.4.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act



6 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

6.3 Access Control

6.4 Risk Analytics and Visualization

6.5 Security Compliance and Policy Management

6.6 Performance Management and Reporting

6.7 Others

6.8 Services

6.8.1 Services: Market Driver

6.8.2 Consulting and Implementation

6.8.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance



7 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Connectivity

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Connectivity: Market Drivers

7.2 Controller

7.3 Gateway

7.4 End Point



8 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers



9 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers



10 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By User Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Government and Defense

10.2.1 Government and Defense: Market Drivers

10.3 IT and Telecom

10.3.1 IT and Telecom: Market Drivers

10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.5 Manufacturing

10.5.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

10.7 Retail and Ecommerce

10.7.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers

10.8 Others



11 Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

11.2.2 United States

11.2.3 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

11.3.2 United Kingdom

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Asia Pacific: Software Defined Perimeter Market Drivers

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

11.5.2 Israel

11.5.3 South Africa

11.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

11.6.2 Brazil

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

12.2.2 Business Expansions

12.2.3 Acquisitions

12.2.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Check Point

13.3 Cisco

13.4 Palo Alto Networks

13.5 Intel

13.6 Fortinet

13.7 Akamai

13.8 Okta

13.9 Symantec

13.10 Proofpoint

13.11 Verizon

13.12 Cato Networks

13.13 APPGate

13.14 Safe-T

13.15 Perimeter 81

13.16 Illumio

13.17 CloudPassage

13.18 DH2i

13.19 Certes Networks

13.20 Pulse Secure

13.21 TrusteDPAssage

13.22 Right-To-Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruea61

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

