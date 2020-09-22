Worldwide Sonobuoy Launcher Industry (2020 to 2027) - Development of Sonobuoy Launchers for UAVs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sonobuoy Launcher Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Multiple Rotary Launch System and Single Launch System), Ejection Platform (Aircraft and Ships), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 169.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 261.93 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

The procurement of maritime patrol aircraft integrated with sonobuoy and antisubmarine warfare technologies is at a constant rise. The increase in the need of marine patrol aircraft with these technologies is generating substantial demand for sonobuoy launchers among MPA manufacturers. Apart from fixed-wing aircraft, several rotary-wing aircraft or helicopters are also being adopted and inducted as maritime patrol aircraft integrated with sonobuoy launchers. Recently, the US Navy, South Korean Navy, and New Zealand Navy awarded a contract to Boeing to deliver 18 units of P8 Poseidon MPA integrated with sonobuoy launchers for respective naval surveillance. The rise in adoption of sonobuoy launcher in the aircraft is creating significant opportunities for sonobuoy launcher providers. The sonobuoy launcher market for aircraft segment is expected to reach US$ 134.14 million by 2022.

Alkan, GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc., L3Harries, Aurora Flight Sciences, JSK Naval Support Inc., Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, MES S.P.A., Systems Engineering Associates Corporation, SAES, and Ultra Electronics are among the leading players operating in the market.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Turkey, Iran, China, and Russia are among the worst-affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. In the wake of strong lockdown regulations imposed by the majority of the countries in the world, the defense equipment manufacturing industry is facing issues with the availability of labors. Also, the outbreak of the virus has disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of defense equipment. However, the defense industry is likely to recover from the impact of COVID-19 in short time compared to other industries. Various defense forces are awarding contracts for armored vehicles and other equipment manufacturers. The production of the launcher system would start at a slower pace in late 2020 and is anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which is further foreseen to be beneficial for the manufacturers of defense equipment such as sonobuoy launchers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Sonobuoy Launcher Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Focus on Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) is Stimulating the Growth

5.1.2 Growing Defense Budgets and Expenditures is Boosting the Demand

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Lifespan of Sonobuoy Launchers and Availability of Other Submarine Detection Technologies

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Development of Sonobuoy Launchers for UAVs

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integrating Sonobuoy Launchers with Combat Management System

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Sonobuoy Launcher Market Overview

6.2 Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Sonobuoy Launcher Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Sonobuoy Launcher Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Multiple Rotary Launch System

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Multiple Rotary Launch System: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Single Launch System

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Single Launch System: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Sonobuoy Launcher Market - By Ejection Platform

8.1 Overview

8.2 Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejection Platform (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Aircraft

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Aircraft: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Ships

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Ships: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Sonobuoy Launcher Market

9.2.1 North America: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.2.2 North America: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.2.3 North America: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.2.4 North America: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Key Country

9.2.4.1 US: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.2.4.1.1 US: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.2.4.1.2 US: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.2.4.2 Canada: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.2.4.2.1 Canada: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.2.4.2.2 Canada: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.3 Europe: Sonobuoy Launcher Market

9.3.1 Europe: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3.2 Europe: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, By Type

9.3.3 Europe: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, By Ejector Platform

9.3.4 Europe: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, By Country

9.3.4.1 Germany: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.1.1 Germany: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.3.4.1.2 Germany: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.3.4.2 France: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.2.1 France: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.3.4.2.2 France: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.3.4.3 UK: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.3.1 UK: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.3.4.3.2 UK: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.3.4.4 Russia: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.4.1 Russia: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.3.4.4.2 Russia: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.3.4.5 Rest of Europe: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.5.1 Rest of Europe: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.3.4.5.2 Rest of Europe: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.4 APAC: Sonobuoy Launcher Market

9.4.1 APAC: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4.2 APAC: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, By Type

9.4.3 APAC: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, By Ejector Platform

9.4.4 APAC: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, By Country

9.4.4.1 China: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4.4.1.1 China: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.4.4.1.2 China: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.4.4.2 India: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4.4.2.1 India: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.4.4.2.2 India: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.4.4.3 Japan: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4.4.3.1 Japan: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.4.4.3.2 Japan: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.4.4.4 South Korea: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4.4.4.1 South Korea: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.4.4.4.2 South Korea: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.5 Rest of the World: Sonobuoy Launcher Market

9.5.1 Rest of the World: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5.2 Rest of the World: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.5.3 Rest of the World: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.5.4 Rest of the World: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Key Country

9.5.4.1 MEA: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5.4.1.1 MEA: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.5.4.1.2 MEA: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform

9.5.4.2 SAM: Sonobuoy Launcher Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5.4.2.1 SAM: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Type

9.5.4.2.2 SAM: Sonobuoy Launcher Market, by Ejector Platform



10. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Sonobuoy launchers Market

10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Alkan

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc.

12.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

12.4 Aurora Flight Sciences

12.5 JSK Naval Support Inc.

12.6 Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group

12.7 MES S.p.A.

12.8 Systems Engineering Associates Corporation (SEA CORP)

12.9 SAES

12.10 Ultra Command & Sonar Systems (Ultra Electronics Group)



13. Appendix



