Worldwide Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand for Reconfigurable Satellite Payloads Presents Opportunities

The space-based smart sensors and electronics industry analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 4.85% during the forecast period 2021-2026. North America is expected to dominate the global space-based smart sensors and electronics market with an estimated share of 44.72% in 2026. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the space-based smart sensors and electronics market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes North America the most technologically advanced region.

The global space-based smart sensors and electronics market is gaining widespread importance owing to the rising demand for small satellites, and the increasing reliability and functionality of launch vehicles and deep space probes. Moreover, the increased utilization of the commercial-of-the-shelf (COTS) component is one of the key factors that may propel market growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Global Space-Based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the space-based smart sensors and electronics market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.

Key Companies in the Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Industry

The key market players in the global space-based smart sensors and electronics market include Analog Device Inc, BAE Systems, Cobham plc, Data Device Corporation, Exxelia, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies, Microchip, Micropac, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments Inc., The Boeing Company, Xilinx Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V, TT Electronics, and Solid-State Devices Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the global space-based smart sensors and electronics market during the forecast period 2021-2026?

In which industries (satellite, launch vehicle, and deep space probe) will space-based smart sensors and electronics components have the greatest impact in the near-term?

What are the recent trends in the space-based smart sensors and electronics segment?

Which are the key players in the global space-based smart sensors and electronics market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What is the expected revenue generated by the global space-based smart sensors and electronics market during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market presence in the industry?

Which application (satellite, launch vehicle, and deep space probe) in the space-based smart sensors and electronics market is expected to dominate the market in 2026?

What was the revenue generated by the global space electronics market (by component) for active component (integrated circuit, microprocessor and microcontroller, active sensors, optoelectronics), passive component (capacitors and supercapacitors, resistors, attenuators, RF passive components, inductors, and transformers), electrical power system, memory, and analog and mixed signal in 2020, and what are the estimates till 2026?

What was the revenue generated by the global space-based smart sensors and electronics market (by subsystem) - satellite bus and payload in satellites, and avionics and power system in launch vehicles and deep space probes in 2020, and what are the estimates till 2026?

What was the revenue generated by the global space electronics market (by product) (radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant) in 2020, and what are the estimates till 2026?

What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the space-based smart sensors and electronics market?

What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the space-based smart sensors and electronics market segmented by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) till 2026?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Space Electronics Manufactures and Certification

1.3 Current and Emerging Technological Trends

1.4 New Space Business Scenario: A Growth Factor in the Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

1.6 Business Dynamics

1.6.1 Business Drivers

1.6.1.1 Increasing Satellite Launches and Deep Space Activities

1.6.1.2 Technological Advancements in Microprocessors and FPGAs.

1.6.1.3 Rising Usage of Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Component

1.6.2 Business Challenges

1.6.2.1 Short-Term Challenges

1.6.2.1.1 Difficulties in Creating an Actual Testing Environment

1.6.2.2 Long-Term Challenges

1.6.2.2.1 High Cost Associated with Development and Designing of Components

1.6.3 Business Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Rising Demand for Reconfigurable Satellite Payloads

1.6.3.2 Adoption of New Material to Manufacture Space Electronics

1.7 Business Strategies

1.7.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.7.2 Partnership, Collaborations, Agreement and Contract

1.7.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.7.4 Others

2 Application

2.1 Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.2 Satellites

2.1.2.1 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite (0-200 Kg)

2.1.2.2 Mini and Small Satellite (201-1,200 Kg)

2.1.2.3 Medium Satellite (1,201-2,500 Kg)

2.1.2.4 Large Satellite (Above 2,500 Kg)

2.1.2.4.1 Demand Analysis of Satellites Market

2.1.3 Launch Vehicles

2.1.3.1 Demand Analysis of Launch Vehicles Market

2.1.4 Deep Space Probes

2.1.4.1 Demand Analysis of Deep Space Probes Market

3 Products

3.1 Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market (by Product Type)

3.2 Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market (by Subsystem)

3.3 Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market (by Component)

4 Region

4.1 Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Analog Devices Inc

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1 Role of Analog Devices Inc in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.2 Strength and Weakness of Analog Devices Inc

5.2.3 R&D Analysis

5.3 BAE Systems

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.1 Role of BAE System in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.2 Corporate Strategies

5.3.2.1 Contracts

5.3.3 Strength and Weakness of BAE Systems

5.3.4 R&D Analysis

5.4 Cobham PLC (Now a Part of Advent International)

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.1.1 Role of Cobham PLC in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.4.2 Business Strategies

5.4.2.1 Product Developments and Innovations

5.4.3 Strength and Weakness of Cobham PLC

5.5 Data Device Corporation (Transdigm)

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.1.1 Role of Data Device Corporation in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.5.2 Business Strategies

5.5.2.1 Product Developments and Innovations

5.5.3 Strength and Weakness of Data Device Corporation

5.6 Exxelia

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.1.1 Role of Exxelia in Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.6.2 Business Strategies

5.6.2.1 Product Developments and Innovations

5.6.3 Strength and Weakness of Exxelia

5.7 Honeywell International

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.1.1 Role of Honeywell International in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.7.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.7.2 Strength and Weakness of Honeywell International

5.7.3 R&D Analysis

5.8 Infineon Technologies

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.1.1 Role of Infineon Technologies in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.8.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.8.2 Business Strategies

5.8.2.1 Agreements

5.8.3 Strength and Weakness of Infineon Technologies Inc.

5.9 Microchip

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.1.1 Role of Microchip Technology in Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.9.2 Business Strategies

5.9.3 Strength and Weakness of Microchip Technology

5.9.4 R&D Analysis

5.1 Micropac Industries

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.1.1 Role of Micropac Industries in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.10.2 Strength and Weakness of Micropac Industries

5.11 Solid State Device Inc.

5.11.1 Company Overview

5.11.1.1 Role of Solid State Devices Inc in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.11.2 Business Strategies

5.11.3 Strength and Weakness of Solid State Devices

5.12 STMicroelectronics N.V

5.12.1 Company Overview

5.12.1.1 Role of STMicroelectronics N.V. in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.12.2 Business Strategies

5.12.3 Strength and Weakness of STMicroelectronics N.V.

5.13 Texas Instrument

5.13.1 Company Overview

5.13.1.1 Role of Texas Instrument in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.13.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.13.2 Business Strategies

5.13.3 Strength and Weakness of Texas Instrument

5.13.4 R&D Analysis

5.14 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

5.14.1 Company Overview

5.14.1.1 Role of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.14.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.14.2 Business Strategies

5.14.3 Strength and Weakness of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

5.15 The Boeing Company

5.15.1 Company Overview

5.15.1.1 Role of The Boeing Company in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.15.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.15.2 Business Strategies

5.15.3 Strength and Weakness of The Boeing Company

5.15.4 R&D Analysis

5.16 TT Electronics

5.16.1 Company Overview

5.16.1.1 Role of TT Electronics in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.16.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.16.2 Strength and Weakness of TT Electronics

5.16.3 R&D Analysis

5.17 Xilinx Inc.

5.17.1 Company Overview

5.17.1.1 Role of Xilinx Inc. Electronics in Global Space-based Smart Sensors and Electronics Market

5.17.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.17.2 Business Strategies

5.17.3 Strength and Weakness of Xilinx Inc Electronics

5.17.4 R&D Analysis

5.18 Other Key Players

5.18.1 TE Connectivity

5.18.1.1 Company Overview

5.18.1.2 ON Semiconductor

5.18.1.2.1 Company Overview

5.18.1.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation

5.18.1.3.1 Company Overview

6 Research Methodology

