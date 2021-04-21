Worldwide Specialty Generics Industry to 2026 - Players Include Teva Pharmaceuticals, Akorn and Mylan Among Others

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Generics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty generics market reached a value of US$ 57.3 Billion in 2020. Specialty generics are generic versions of specialty drugs, once they get off-patent. These drugs are used to treat chronic or complex health conditions including cancer, autoimmune diseases, epilepsy, HIV, Hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. Speciality generics are cost-effective as compared to their branded versions as they don't require costly development and marketing costs.



Compared to traditional generics, the speciality generics market is more concentrated with fewer players due to their complex manufacturing requirements, higher capital costs and relatively lower volumes as a result of smaller patient population. This results in lower price reduction compared to the branded drug and consequently higher margins compared to traditional generics. Speciality generics require special handling, administration, monitoring and generally need prior authorization to order them. The global speciality generics market is currently being driven by several factors such as rising ageing population, patent expiration of a number of branded specialty drugs, increasing prevalence of various life-threatening diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, HIV, etc., cost containment measures from healthcare providers, growth from emerging markets, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global specialty generics market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global specialty generics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the specialty generics market in any manner.



Competitive Landscape:



The global specialty generics market consists of numerous manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Akorn, Inc., Mylan N.V., Mallinckrodt, Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Apotex Corp., Endo International plc.



