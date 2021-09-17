Worldwide Sports Gun Industry to 2026 - Increasing Preference of Youth to Choose Sports as Careers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Gun Market Research Report by Product, by Application, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sports Gun Market size was estimated at USD 2,315.28 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,436.92 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.59% to reach USD 3,209.19 Million by 2026.

Companies Mentioned

American Outdoor Brands Corporation

Beretta Holding S.p.A.

Browning Arms Company

CARL WALTHER GMBH

Creedmoor Sports, Inc.

Daisy Outdoor Products

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

German Sport Guns GmbH

Herstal SA

Howa Machinery, Ltd.

J.G. ANSCHUTZ GmbH & Co. KG

Miroku Corporation

Precihole Sports Pvt. Ltd

Remington Arms Company LLC.

Smith & Wesson

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sports Gun Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sports Gun Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sports Gun Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sports Gun Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sports Gun Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sports Gun Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sports Gun Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sports Gun Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Technological and design advances in sports guns

5.1.1.2. Growing participation for the shooting sports

5.1.1.3. Increasing women participation on shooting sports

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Stringent rules for trade and sale of sport guns

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increased product accessibility and wide range of options to choose from

5.1.3.2. Increasing preference of youth to choose sports as careers

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Inappropriate use

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Sports Gun Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pistols

6.3. Revolvers

6.4. Rifles

6.5. Shotguns



7. Sports Gun Market, by Caliber Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 0.38 Caliber

7.3. 0.38 Special

7.4. 12 Gauge

7.5. 9 mm



8. Sports Gun Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Competitive Shooting

8.3. Recreational Sports



9. Sports Gun Market, by Distribution

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offline Retail Stores

9.3. Online Retail Stores



10. Americas Sports Gun Market



11. Asia-Pacific Sports Gun Market

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sports Gun Market

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix



