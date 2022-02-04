Worldwide Sports Nutrition Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Nutrition, PepsiCo and Glanbia Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports nutrition market reached a value of US$ 47.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 74.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Sports nutrition refers to the practice of maintaining a healthy diet and consuming nutrient-rich food products. Sports drinks, protein powders, dietary supplements and protein bars are some of the common examples of sports nutrition products. Athletes and active adults incorporate these products with a specific plan to achieve different fitness goals such as gaining lean mass and improving their body composition. These products also aim to reduce the effects of physical fatigue, injury and delayed recovery that can influence an athlete's performance



With lifestyle disease incidences on the rise, there is an increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of a healthy and nutritious diet. Consumers are now increasingly shifting toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle that aids in sustaining fitness while reducing the chances of lifestyle diseases. This coupled with other factors such as rising healthcare expenditures and increasing urbanization rates is driving the demand for sports nutrition products.

Moreover, a significant increase in the number of casual or recreational users, professional bodybuilders and athletes as well as the growing number of young people opting sports as their career is contributing positively to the market growth. Furthermore, the proliferation of health and fitness centers, many of which also engage in the active promotion of sports nutrition products, have influenced their sales. Additionally, the incorporation of natural and plant-based ingredients along with the introduction of vegan alternatives in the product range has increased their acceptability among the masses

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Olimp Laboratories, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., PowerBar Europe GmbH, etc



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global sports nutrition market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global sports nutrition market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global sports nutrition market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sports nutrition industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global sports nutrition industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global sports nutrition industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global sports nutrition industry?

What is the structure of the global sports nutrition industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global sports nutrition industry?

What are the profit margins in the global sports nutrition industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sports Nutrition Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Sports Food

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Sports Drinks

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Sports Supplements

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Animal Derived

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Plant-Based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Mixed

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Drug and Specialty Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 The Coca-Cola Company

14.3.2 Abbott Nutrition Inc.

14.3.3 PepsiCo Inc.

14.3.4 Glanbia Plc.

14.3.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

14.3.6 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

14.3.7 Post Holdings Inc.

14.3.8 GNC Holdings

14.3.9 Clif Bar & Company

14.3.10 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

14.3.11 Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

14.3.12 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

14.3.13 Olimp Laboratories

14.3.14 Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

14.3.15 PowerBar Europe GmbH



