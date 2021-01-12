Worldwide Sports Protective Equipment Indsutry to 2028 - by Product Type, Area of Protection, Distribution Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Protective Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sports protective equipment has undergone substantial design and technological advancement over the past few decades resulting in an impressive reduction in mortality and morbidity among athletes. However, as more individuals play competitive sports, extreme sports, and fitness training including strength programs, the magnitude of impacts has also become more intense in nature.



This report titled offers strategic insights into the overall sports protective equipment market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2028. The said research study covers an in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on the type of product, type of area of protection, distribution channel, and different geographical region.



The type of product segment studied for analyzing the overall sports protective equipment market is majorly segmented into helmet & other headgear, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth guards, and pads, guards, chest protectors, & gloves. On the type of area of protection, the sports protective equipment market is segmented into head and face, trunk and thorax, upper extremity, and lower extremity. On the type of distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, online stores, and others.



In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading players in the sports protective equipment market, attractive investment proposition market positioning of key manufacturers sections.



Market size and forecast for these regional and country-level markets are presented in this study for the period 2018-2028. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2020-2028 are also included in this report, considering 2019 as the base year.



Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges, and opportunities assists the readers in understanding the ongoing trends in the global sports protective equipment market. Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global sports protective equipment market. This report concludes with the company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in the global sports protective equipment market. In-depth competitive environment analysis and the historical year 2018 market size data are also provided in the report.



Thus, the research study provides a holistic view of the global sports protective equipment market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, by Product Type, 2019 & 2028 (Value %)

2.3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, by Area of Protection, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019 Vs 2028 (Value %)

2.5 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, by Geography, 2019 (Value %)



Chapter 3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Overview

3.1 Market Definition and Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Rate of Sports Events

3.2.1.2 Growing Participation in Sports Activities

3.2.1.3 Increase in Consumer Spending on Sports Protective Equipment

3.2.1.4 Rising Consumer Awareness About Health, Fitness and Wellbeing

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1.1 Threat of Counterfeit Products

3.3.1.2 Premium Pricing of Good Quality Sports Equipment

3.3.2 Opportunities

3.3.2.1 Proliferation of Online Retail Channels

3.3.2.2 Expanding Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

3.3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.4 Top Investment Pockets

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.5.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.6 Market Player Positioning, 2019



Chapter 4 Global Sports Protective Equipment Analysis, by Product Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Helmet & Other Headgear

4.3 Protective Eyewear

4.4 Face Protection & Mouth guards

4.5 Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors And Gloves



Chapter 5 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, By Area of Protection

5.1 Overview

5.2 Head and Face

5.3 Trunk and Thorax

5.4 Upper Extremity

5.5 Lower Extremity



Chapter 6 Global Sport Protective Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1 Overview

6.2 Specialty Retail Stores

6.3 Multi-retail Stores

6.4 Online Stores and Others



Chapter 7 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market, By Geography

7.1 Preface

7.2 North America (U.S., Canada& Mexico)

7.3 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy& Rest of Europe)

7.4 Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia and Rest of APAC)

7.5 LAMEA (Latin America Middle-East and Africa)



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Adidas AG

8.2 Amer Sports Corporation

8.3 ASICS Corporation

8.4 BRG SPORTS

8.5 Nike, Inc.

8.6 Puma SE

8.7 SHOCK DOCTOR (BREGAL PARTNERS)

8.8 Under Armour, Inc.

8.9 VISTA OUTDOOR Inc

8.10 Xenith



