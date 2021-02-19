Worldwide Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Industry to 2030 - Featuring Pfizer CentreOne, Delpharm & Rompharm Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services by Fill/Finish Technique, Type of Packaging, Type of Dosage Form and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of sterile fill/finish services for small molecule drugs. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Small molecule drugs account for nearly 90% of the contemporary therapeutics pipeline. In fact, in 2019, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 48 small molecule drugs, representing 70% of the new molecular entities (NMEs) clearing regulatory review in the same year. Given that the demand for small molecule drugs is still on the rise, the importance of contract manufacturing and third party services is also increasing in the pharmaceutical industry. Sterile fill/finish is considered among the most crucial steps in the pharmaceutical production process. In fact, aseptic conditions during fill/finish operations are not only essential for ensuring end user safety, but also maintaining pharmacological efficacy and product quality. As small molecule APIs are gradually becoming more complex, the demand for appropriate aseptic fill/finish processes is growing.

Given the high cost of specialized equipment and the affiliated expertise required for aseptic fill/finish operations, it is difficult for drug developer companies with limited finances and capacity constraints to meet clinical/commercial scale demands. This has led many of the smaller players in the industry and certain pharma giants, as well, to outsource various aspects of their production processes, including fill/finish, to contract service providers. Currently, over 130 companies are actively providing sterile fill/finish services for small molecules. In the recent past, many of the aforementioned service providers have also forged strategic alliances and/or acquired other players, in order to further enhance their respective service offerings. We believe that this trend is likely to persist in the foreseen future, as well. Overall, the contract services market for fill/finish of small molecule drugs is anticipated to witness steady growth, till 2030.

In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of contract fill/finish services market for small molecules, featuring a list of service providers and detailed analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, including developer information (year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of fill/finish technique (aseptic filling/terminal sterilization and blow-fill-seal), dosage forms handled (liquid, lyophilized, micelles/liposomes and powder), and types of primary packaging containers handled (vials/ampoules, pre-filled syringes/syringes/cartridges and bottles/others).

A region-wise, company competitiveness analysis, highlighting prominent fill/finish service providers, based on supplier strength (considering experience of the service provider) and portfolio strength (considering the number of dosage forms handled, number of containers for which fill/finish service is being provided, number of fill/finish techniques adopted and scale of operation).

Elaborate profiles of key players across key geographies ( North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific ), which were shortlisted based on our proprietary company competitiveness analysis. Each profile provides an overview of the company, details related to their fill/finish service portfolio, financial performance (if available), and an informed future outlook.

, and ), which were shortlisted based on our proprietary company competitiveness analysis. Each profile provides an overview of the company, details related to their fill/finish service portfolio, financial performance (if available), and an informed future outlook. A detailed analysis of the expansions undertaken (since 2016) by various service providers, based on a number of parameters, including year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion, capability expansion, new facility, geographical consolidation and geographical expansion), geographical location of facility and most active players (in terms of number of instances).

An estimate of the global, contract fill/finish capacity, by taking into consideration the capacities of various fill/finish service providers (as available on respective company websites), collected via secondary research. The study examines the distribution of number of packaging units and volume of small molecules filled, across various types of packaging (ampoules, bottles, pre-filled syringes and vials), based on the size of the company/organization (small-sized, mid-sized and large/very large) and geography ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ).

, and ). A case study to highlight the benefits of using robotic/automated equipment for aseptic fill/finish processes; the study provides a list of equipment manufacturers providing robots suitable for pharmaceutical operations.

A case study to highlight the role of ready-to-use packaging containers in aseptic fill/finish operations; the study provides a list of suppliers providing the ready-to-use components.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential growth opportunities for sterile small molecule service providers. Based on parameters, such as such as growth of the overall pharmaceutical market, the cost associated with fill/finish operation and outsourcing trends related to these operations, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.

Year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of:

fill/finish technique (aseptic filling, terminal sterilization and blow-fill-seal)

type of packaging (ampoules, bottles, pre-filled syringes and vials)

type of dosage form (liquid, lyophilized and others)

key geographical regions ( North America (US, Canada ), Europe (UK, France , Germany , Italy , Spain and rest of the Europe ), Asia-Pacific ( Australia , India , South Korea and rest of the Asia ), Middle East and North Africa and Latin America ).

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: STERILE SMALL MOLECULE FILL/FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Fill/Finish Facilities

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Fill/Finish Technique

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Packaging

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Dosage Forms Filled

4.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3 Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3.1. Competitiveness Analysis: Aseptic Small Molecule Fill/Finish Service Providers in North America

5.3.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Aseptic Small Molecule Fill/Finish Service Providers in Europe

5.3.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Aseptic Small Molecule Fill/Finish Service Providers in Asia-Pacific

5.4. Contact Details of Key Service Providers

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Service Portfolio

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Pii (Pharmaceutics International)

6.4. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

6.5. Catalent Pharma Solutions

6.6. Pfizer CentreOne

6.7. Delpharm

6.8. Rompharm

6.9. CordenPharma

6.10. Mithra CDMO

6.11. Pierre Fabre

6.12. APL

6.13. Square Pharmaceuticals

6.14. Wockhardt

7. RECENT EXPANSIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Service Providers Market: Expansion Models



8. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Methodology

8.3. Global Installed Small Molecule Fill/Finish Capacity (by Number of Units)

8.4. Global Installed Small Molecule Fill/Finish Capacity (by Volume)



9. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology

9.3. Global, Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market, 2020-2030

9.3.1. Global, Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique

9.3.2. Global, Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging

9.3.3. Global, Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Dosage Form

9.3.4. Global, Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geographical Region

9.3.4.1 Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in North America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Countries

9.3.4.2. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in North America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique

9.3.4.3. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in North America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging

9.3.4.4. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in North America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Dosage Form

9.3.4.5. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Distribution by Countries

9.3.4.6. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique

9.3.4.7. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging

9.3.4.8. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Dosage Form

9.3.4.9. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030: Distribution by Countries

9.3.4.10. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique

9.3.4.11. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging

9.3.4.12. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Dosage Form

9.3.4.13. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2020-2030: Distribution by Countries

9.3.4.14. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique

9.3.4.15. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging

9.3.4.16. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Latin America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Countries

9.3.4.17. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Latin America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Fill/Finish Technique

9.3.4.18. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Latin America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Packaging

9.3.4.19. Sterile Small Molecule Fill/Finish Services Market in Latin America, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Dosage Form

10. CASE STUDY: ROBOTIC SYSTEMS IN FILL/FINISH OPERATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Contract Service Providers: List of Fill/Finish Equipment

10.3. Role of Robotic Systems in Fill/Finish Operations

10.3.1. Types of Robots Used in Pharmaceutical Operations

10.3.2. Key Considerations for Selecting a Robotic System

10.3.3. Advantages of Robotic Systems

10.3.4. Disadvantages of Robotic Systems

10.4. Companies Providing Robots for Use in the Pharmaceutical Industry

10.5. Concluding Remarks

11. CASE STUDY: READY-TO-USE PACKAGING COMPONENTS IN ASEPTIC FILL/FINISH OPERATIONS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Role of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components in Aseptic Fill/Finish Operations

11.2.1. Advantages of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

11.2.2. Disadvantages of Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

11.3. Companies Providing Ready-to-Use Packaging Components

11.4. Concluding Remarks

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned



ABB

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Aenova

Afton Scientific

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Akorn

Alanza

Alcami

Alkermes Contract Pharma Services

Allergy Laboratories

AMRI

Amsino International

APG Europe

APL

Aptar Pharma

ARaymond Life

Argonaut

Asept Pak

Aseptic Technologies

Avara Pharmaceutical Services

Axcellerate Pharma

Baccinex

Basic Pharma

Bausch & Strobel

BAUSCH Advanced Technology

Baxter International

BD

BePharBel Manufacturing

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

bioserv

BioTechnique

BirgiMefar

Bosch Packaging Technology

Bryllan

BSP Pharmaceuticals

Burrard Pharmaceuticals

Capmatic

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Celonic

Cenexi

Chase Longman

Chemigran

Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Cobra Biologics

And Many More Companies!

