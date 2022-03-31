Worldwide Substance Abuse Treatment Industry to 2027 - Featuring AbbVie, Cipla and Purdue Pharma Among Others

Mar 31, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Substance Abuse Treatment Market Research Report by Treatment, by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 4,681.47 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,089.69 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.08% to reach USD 8,605.25 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Substance Abuse Treatment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Treatment, the market was studied across Alcohol Addiction Treatment and Nicotine Addiction Treatment.
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Alcohol Dependence, Opioid Addiction, and Tobacco Addiction.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing cases of tobacco addiction across the globe
5.1.1.2. Increasing patient awareness and higher treatment seeking rate
5.1.1.3. Favorable efforts from the governments to curb the use of these substances
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Relatively high cost of the treatment and poor treatment compliance
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging number of treatment centers with partnerships with private recovery facilities
5.1.3.2. Growing introduction of new products and therapy coupled with better reimbursement options
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Increasing cases of discontinuation of behavioral therapies and patients opt for outpatient care
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Treatment
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Alcohol Addiction Treatment
6.3. Nicotine Addiction Treatment
7. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Alcohol Dependence
7.3. Opioid Addiction
7.4. Tobacco Addiction
8. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hospital Pharmacies
8.3. Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores
9. Americas Substance Abuse Treatment Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Substance Abuse Treatment Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Substance Abuse Treatment Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. AbbVie Inc.
13.2. Accord Healthcare Limited
13.3. Alkermes PLC
13.4. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
13.5. BioCorRx, Inc.
13.6. Cipla Limited
13.7. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
13.8. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
13.9. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
13.10. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
13.11. Indivior
13.12. LFB Group
13.13. Mallinckrodt LLC
13.14. Novartis International AG
13.15. Pfizer Inc.
13.16. Purdue Pharma L.P.
13.17. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
13.18. Sanofi S.A.
13.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
13.20. Viatris Inc.
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9jxv9
