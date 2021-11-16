Worldwide Surface Inspection Industry to 2027 - Extensive Implementation of Collaborative Robots is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surface Inspection Market By Surface Type, By Deployment Type, By Component, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surface inspection market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The surface inspection refers to an automated process performed by inspection systems. Cameras and sensors are considered as the crucial components of this system. Powerful lenses capture outside images and transfer them to the computer where they are processed in a digital format. On the basis of pre-determined criteria, the software can detect much smaller variations. The system compares the data with target values or reference images.

Laser technology is also used to scan surfaces, which generate three-dimensional images in the computer. In addition, test systems are capable of detecting the defects on the surface and can decide whether the product is defective or not. The vision surface inspection can be performed with much faster production processes by using efficient microchips & high-resolution cameras and wide capacities of the computer. In addition, recordings are taken from various cameras and from various perspectives to display the product completely in one operation. Moreover, the technology can test even the surfaces that are not smooth and goods by the meters like fabrics, plastic films, cables, and latex.

The objective of the surface inspection is to identify errors in the surface for good quality control in real-time. This system finds extensive applications in industries like semiconductors and electronics, which are witnessing high deployment of high-level integration. Additionally, the tolerance level of assembly has reduced, owing to which the demand for surface inspection systems is anticipated to fuel in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the increasing income levels and growing population are some determinants that will propel the growth & demand of these solutions in the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a massive burden on the global healthcare industry, which has significantly affected various industries and markets including the surface inspection market. Several small and medium manufacturers of surface inspection systems witnessed a negative impact of the pandemic. This is attributed to the halt in operations of the automotive sector for about one and half years. The automotive sector is considered to be the biggest industry contributing to the growth of the surface inspection market. In addition, the sales of vehicles decreased across the world, owing to the travel bans and lockdowns imposed in various nations around the globe.

As stated by World Trade Organization, the exports of automobile products significantly reduced in 2020 across the world. However, it is anticipated that the surface inspection market is expected to witness promising growth, owing to factors like advanced software, the growing implementation rate of smart cameras, the surge in labor costs in several nations, powerful image processors due to their benefits & features, a growing number of initiatives by governments & public-private companies to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 and rise in demand of electrical & electronic devices.

Market Growth Factors:

Benefits offered by powerful image processors and smart cameras have boosted their deployment

The performance of a surface inspection system is decided by the features and technologies of components like optics, processors, software, illumination equipment, camera, and image sensors. There are several improvements done in embedded processors due to which, smart cameras are able to extend the capabilities that enable them to implement inspection activities separately.

Extensive implementation of collaborative robots (cobots)

To cope up with the demand of the evolving world, surface inspection systems are now incorporated with robots that are helping in enhancing the processing speed, decreasing human errors, and reducing costs. Another name given to surface inspection systems is VGR systems that are utilized in various industries such as electronics, food processing, and automotive. The increase in the demand for robots is directly proportional to the demand for surface inspection systems.

Market Restraining Factor:

Complexity in interoperability and integration of varied robotic frameworks with available facilities

In a manufacturing company or factory, interoperability is a major function. To coordinate and connect software and hardware with several inspection systems, there is a need for a modular framework. The focus is given on both, hardware interchangeability between surface inspections (vision system) & robot arms and software that is utilized for monitoring, diagnosing, and programming.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 COVID-19 impact

2.1.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2017, Apr - 2021, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Surface Inspection Market by End User

4.1 Global Semiconductor & Electronics Surface Inspection Market by Region

4.2 Global Food & Beverages Surface Inspection Market by Region

4.3 Global Healthcare Surface Inspection Market by Region

4.4 Global Automotive Surface Inspection Market by Region

4.5 Global Paper & Wood Surface Inspection Market by Region

4.6 Global Glass & Metal Surface Inspection Market by Region

4.7 Global Plastic & Rubber Surface Inspection Market by Region

4.8 Global Other End User Surface Inspection Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Surface Inspection Market by Surface Type

5.1 Global Surface Inspection 2D Market by Region

5.2 Global Surface Inspection 3D Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Surface Inspection Market by Deployment Type

6.1 Global Computer based Surface Inspection Market by Region

6.2 Global Camera based Surface Inspection Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Surface Inspection Market by Component

7.1 Global Cameras Surface Inspection Market by Region

7.2 Global Lighting Equipment Surface Inspection Market by Region

7.3 Global Processors Surface Inspection Market by Region

7.4 Global Software Surface Inspection Market by Region

7.5 Global Frame Grabbers & Optics Surface Inspection Market by Region

7.6 Global Others Surface Inspection Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Surface Inspection Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Omron Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.1.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Panasonic Corporation

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Keyence Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Cognex Corporation

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5 Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6 Basler AG

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7 ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco)

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8 Ametek, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Geographical Expansions:

9.9 VITRONIC Machine Vision

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Geographical Expansions:

9.10. Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xownk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

