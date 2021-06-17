Worldwide Switchgear Industry to 2026 - Growing Energy Demand is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switchgear Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global switchgear market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global switchgear market to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on switchgear market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on switchgear market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global switchgear market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global switchgear market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing energy demand

2) Restraints

The high cost of switchgear

3) Opportunities

, Government regulations to provide continuous and hassle-free services to the end-users

Segment Covered

The global switchgear market is segmented on the basis of operating voltage level, component, and application.



The Global Switchgear Market by Operating Voltage Level

Low

Medium

High

The Global Switchgear Market by Component

Circuit Breaker

Relays

Fuses

Bus Bars

Others

The Global Switchgear Market by Application

Utilities

Residential

Commercial

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi Ltd

Alstom SA

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Hyosung Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the switchgear market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the switchgear market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global switchgear market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Switchgear Market Highlights

2.2. Switchgear Market Projection

2.3. Switchgear Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Switchgear Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Switchgear Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Operating Voltage Level

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Switchgear Market



4. Switchgear Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Switchgear Market by Operating Voltage Level

5.1. Low

5.2. Medium

5.3. High



6. Global Switchgear Market by Component

6.1. Circuit Breaker

6.2. Relays

6.3. Fuses

6.4. Bus Bars

6.5. Others



7. Global Switchgear Market by Application

7.1. Utilities

7.2. Residential

7.3. Commercial

7.4. Others



8. Global Switchgear Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Switchgear Market by Operating Voltage Level

8.1.2. North America Switchgear Market by Component

8.1.3. North America Switchgear Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Switchgear Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Switchgear Market by Operating Voltage Level

8.2.2. Europe Switchgear Market by Component

8.2.3. Europe Switchgear Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Switchgear Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market by Operating Voltage Level

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market by Component

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Switchgear Market by Operating Voltage Level

8.4.2. RoW Switchgear Market by Component

8.4.3. RoW Switchgear Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Switchgear Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Switchgear Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

9.2.2. Schneider Electric SE

9.2.3. Hitachi Ltd

9.2.4. Alstom SA

9.2.5. Eaton Corporation PLC

9.2.6. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

9.2.7. Hyosung Corporation

9.2.8. Toshiba Corporation

9.2.9. General Electric Company

9.2.10. Siemens AG



