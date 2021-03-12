Worldwide Synchronous Condenser Industry to 2027 - Converting the Existing Synchronous Generators into Synchronous Condensers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synchronous Condenser Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cooling Type, Reactive Power Rating, Starting Method, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global synchronous condenser market was valued at US$ 507.64 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 580.28 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The demand for traditional power generating sources is declining with aging power generation plants, decommissioning, environmental regulations, increasing competition from gas-fired turbines, and renewable energy sources. Several aged coal-fired power plants across North America and Europe are being shut down owing to these factors. For instance, in 2019, 8.3 GW worth of capacity retirements took place, of which 53% were coal. Withdrawing a power generation unit decreases a plant's capacity for reactive power. There is a growing trend of turning aging power plants into synchronous condensers to stabilize the grid systems. These synchronous condensers provide the reactive power needed for areas previously reliant on large thermal power plants. A more affordable and efficient approach is to turn the current synchronous generators into synchronous condensers. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are expected to offer new opportunities for the synchronous condenser market globally.



Geographically, North America held the largest share of the synchronous condenser market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Based on cooling type, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into air-cooled, hydrogen-cooled, and water-cooled. In 2019, the hydrogen-cooled segment accounted for a significant share in the global market. Based on reactive power rating, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into up to 100 MVAr, 100-200 MVAr, and above 200 MVAr. In 2019, the above 200 MVAr segment accounted for a significant share in the market. Based on starting method, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into pony motor, static frequency converter, and others. In 2019, the static frequency converter segment accounted for a significant share in the global synchronous condenser market. By application, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into metal and mining, electrical utilities and grid operators, marine, oil and gas, and others. In 2019, the electrical utilities and grid operators segment accounted for a significant share in the market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Synchronous Condenser Market



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, during December 2019. The crisis is adversely affecting industries worldwide. The global economy witnessed the worst hit in 2020, and it is likely to continue in 2021. The outbreak is creating significant disruptions in primary industries such as logistics, retail, and e-commerce. In addition, the sharp decline in international trade is hindering the growth of the global economy. The pandemic has temporarily closed down most of the production plants across all industries, and has also disrupted the supply chain and logistics industry. However, lockdown in almost all countries is restricting the supply chain of major components of synchronous condenser as well as hindering the manufacturing of the same.



ABB Ltd.; Brush Group; Eaton Corporation plc; FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; General Electric Company; IDEAL ELECTRIC POWER CO.; Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation); Siemens Energy (Siemens AG); Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA; and WEG ELECTRIC CORP. are among major companies operating in the synchronous condenser market.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7bx2u

