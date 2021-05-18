Worldwide Synthetic Rubber Industry to 2025 - by Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Rubber: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover the synthetic rubber industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, types, applications and on-going trends. This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the synthetic rubber industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the synthetic rubber industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented for the size of synthetic rubber segments, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and types of synthetic rubber. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic. The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The synthetic rubber market is further segmented based on its types: styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), Ethylene propylene diene rubber (EPDM), polybutadiene rubber (BR), polyisoprene (IR), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) and others. The market is also segmented into applications like tires, industrial, non-tire automotive, footwear and others.

Synthetic rubber is widely used in the automotive industry to produce tires and other rubber components in cars, busses, trucks, etc. There has been a surge in new vehicle production and consumption in developing countries like China and India, and in many Southeast Asian countries.

Companies like Bridgestone Group, Michelin, Goodyear and Continental are among those which have taken initiatives to end the use of fossil fuels in tire manufacturing and produce tires completely from sustainable materials.

At the end of 2016, the capacity in non-China Asia-Pacific exceeded China, as a majority of the expansions and new projects were from the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

Overcapacity is one of the biggest challenges facing the global synthetic rubber industry, with one of the major reasons being over-investment in China during the past few years. Due to overcapacity, many manufacturers are forced to work with reduced or low operating rates, and a few have also delayed expansion projects.

In 2020, the automotive industry was severely hampered as manufacturing facilities were shut down and production came to standstill due to COVID-19. This resulted in a negative impact on growth rates in several countries. Some tire and synthetic rubber manufacturers decreased their production capacity or shut down a few of their facilities temporarily. Many global car manufacturers reduced their production in the first quarter of 2020 because of a lack of components from China. On the other hand, demand for synthetic rubber for glove production increased during the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of This Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Origin of Synthetic Rubber

World War I and World War II

Synthetic versus Natural Rubber

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Drivers

Growing Demand for Tires in the Automotive Industry

Restraints

Adverse Effects on the Environment

Ecofriendly Tire Alternatives

Challenges

Overcapacity of Synthetic Rubber

Rubber Recycling

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in Developing Regions

Environmental Impact of Scrap Tires

Environmentally Friendly Tire Technology

COVID-19's Impact on Synthetic Rubber

Impact Rubber Use on the Automotive Industry

Impact of Use of Rubber in the Construction Industry

Impact of Use of Rubber Gloves in Other Industries

Chapter 5 Synthetic Rubber Market by Type

Introduction

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Processing and Compounding SBRs

Product Portfolios of SBR Producers

Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Properties of E-SBR

Hot Emulsion SBR

Cold Emulsion SBR

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Properties of S-SBR

Polybutadiene Rubber

Manufacturing Process

Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymer

Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber

Applications of EPDM

Product Portfolios of EPDM Manufacturers

Butyl Rubber

Product Portfolios of IIR Manufacturers

Polyisoprene Rubber/Isoprene Rubber

Product Portfolios of IR Manufacturers

Other Synthetic Rubbers

Chapter 6 Synthetic Rubber Market by Application

Introduction

Automotive

Tire

Production of Vehicles by Country

Tire Manufacturer Sales

Tire Replacement

Non-Tire

Industrial

Building and Construction

Footwear

Others

NBR Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Polyisoprene Gloves

Chapter 7 Synthetic Rubber Production and Capacity

Synthetic and Natural Rubber Production

Global Synthetic Rubber Capacity

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Synthetic Rubber Market

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

Italy

Other European Countries

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

Other Countries

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Company Market Shares of Synthetic Rubber

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Arlanxeo

ExxonMobil

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

JSR Corp.

Kumho Petrochemical

LG Chem

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Petrochina

Sinopec (China Petrochemical Corp.)

Sibur

Tsrc Corp.

Versalis S.P.A.

Zeon Corp.

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

