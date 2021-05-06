Worldwide Tackifier Industry to 2028 - Demand for Hot-Melt Adhesives in Asia-Pacific Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tackifier Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher estimates that the global market for tackifier would witness a CAGR of 4.53% over the considered period 2021-2028.



Factors such as the rising use of adhesives, coupled with a surge in demand from the tire & rubber industry, are motivating the progress of the studied market. Additionally, the demand for hot-melt adhesives in Asia-Pacific, along with the growing demand from packaging, construction, and pharmaceutical industries, is opening several opportunities for the tackifier market's growth.



However, the uncertainty relating to raw material availability and cost and inconvenience of usage in pharmaceutical applications, are major restraining factors impacting the global market's future.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global tackifier market encompasses the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to display the fastest growth rate in the global market over the assessed period. The region's growth is mainly motivated by the rising manufacturing sector that is expected to drive the demand for tackifiers in packaging, automotive, industrial machinery, and electrical industries. Here, over the years, China and India have observed substantial growth in automotive production, owing to the transfer of technology to western markets.



Furthermore, rising economies, rapid urbanization, and growing infrastructural activities, are likely to support the progress of the studied market across the region's nations. Besides, there is a well-established manufacturing base in China, Taiwan, and South Korea, which calls for the use of tackifiers for multiple applications. Hence, these factors are majorly driving the growth of the tackifier market across the APAC region.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The companies that are engaged in the tackifier market are WestRock Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Yasuhara Chemical Co Ltd, Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques SAS (DRT), Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Neville Chemical Co, TWC Group, Natrochem Inc, Guangdong Komo Co Ltd, Arkema SA, Teckrez Inc, and Lawter Inc.



Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells specialty additives, advanced materials, fibers, and chemicals. The company provides its products for application in various industries, including construction, aerospace, durable goods, filtration, and mining. Piccotac 1095 Hydrocarbon Tackifier Resin, offered by the company, is a narrow molecular weight distribution designed for application in the adhesives industry. It has a global presence across various countries, with headquarter located in the United States.





