Worldwide Telecom API Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom API Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telecom API Market size is expected to reach $369.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 22.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Application programming interface (API) is an established concept used to describe functional interfaces for software applications where one software program calls another via its API. These APIs have also been incredibly complex and not really meant for mass use. A few other software applications within the enterprise can use the API to invoke the program; a non-company client can use it as well, albeit with considerable difficulties.



The position of Programmable Telecom and APIs is expanding to support more and more than consumer-oriented communications, software, trade and digital content. This evolution extends beyond the support of APIs for B2C and B2B networks for conventional telecommunications applications. It plays a greater role for network service providers in smart infrastructure applications as well as Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and networks.



Cloud computing provides developers with the opportunity to offer web-based application distribution services. This extends network integration and content capabilities and strengthens their value chain Cloud-hosted platforms typically include Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). CPaaS is a newer cloud service platform that focuses exclusively on providing corporate communications-enabled software / services for real-time email, voice and video software. CPaaS enables developers to attach real-time connectivity capabilities to their own software without the need to construct backend networks and interfaces.



At the time of the global pandemic of COVID-19, telecommunications API vendors are designing technologies that can cope with the condition of better accessibility. For example, in April 2020, Vonage, a global provider of cloud business communications, announced the launch of its free desktop and mobile video collaboration app, Vonage Video Conferencing (VVC). At the time of the public health crisis, this video API solution is experiencing high demand as a requirement for telehealth, remote work and online education.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Google, Inc. are the forerunners in the Telecom API Market. Companies such as Twilio, Inc., Vonage Holdings Corporation, Telefonica S.A., Nokia Corporation, LocationSmart, and Orange S.A. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AT&T, Inc., Orange S.A., Verizon Communications, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Google, Inc., Twilio, Inc., Telefonica S.A., Vonage Holdings Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and LocationSmart.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Telecom API Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Telecom API Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Telecom API Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Jun - 2020,Apr) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Telecom API Market by End User

4.1 Global Enterprise Developers Telecom API Market by Region

4.2 Global Partner Developers Telecom API Market by Region

4.3 Global Internal Telecom Developers Telecom API Market by Region

4.4 Global Other End User Telecom API Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Telecom API Market by Type

5.1 Global Messaging Telecom API Market by Region

5.2 Global IVR API Telecom API Market by Region

5.3 Global Payment API Telecom API Market by Region

5.4 Global Location API Telecom API Market by Region

5.5 Global WebRTC Telecom API Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Telecom API Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Telecom API Market by Region

6.1 North America Telecom API Market

6.2 Europe Telecom API Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Telecom API Market

6.4 LAMEA Telecom API Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 AT&T, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.1 Research & Development Expense

7.1.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.1.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.1.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.1.3 Recent strategies and developments: AT&T, Inc.

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Orange S.A.

7.3 Verizon Communications, Inc.

7.4 Nokia Corporation

7.5 Google, Inc.

7.6 Twilio, Inc.

7.7 Telefonica S.A.

7.8 Vonage Holdings Corporation

7.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.1 LocationSmart



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmewc7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

