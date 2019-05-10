Worldwide Telecom Power Solutions Market to Exhibit a CAGR of ~9% by 2023 -- Increasing Deployment of Small Cells Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom Power Solutions Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telecom power solutions market will register a CAGR of close to 9% by 2023.



The growing adoption of hybrid telecom power systems will trigger the telecom power solutions market growth in the forthcoming years. The hybrid telecom power systems are witnessing a considerable rise in the adoption due to their several benefits over conventional systems.



These systems offer reduced carbon footprint by the cell site, minimized operation and maintenance costs, and reduced total cost of ownership due to the limited use of diesel. As a result, with the rising adoption of hybrid telecom power systems, the demand for telecom power solutions is likely to surge during the forecast period.



Increasing deployment of small cells



One of the growth drivers of the global telecom power solutions market is the increasing deployment of small cells. The increasing deployment of small cells in LTE/LTE-A networks and in the emerging 5G networks is driving the adoption of telecom power systems.



Changing market dynamics due to trade war



One of the challenges in the growth of the global telecom power solutions market is the changing market dynamics due to a trade war. The increase in the price of such products will directly or indirectly escalate the price of telecommunication equipment such as telecom power systems.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are expanding their product portfolio for FTTX applications.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Co.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

DC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

AC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Software and services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT



Comparison by deployment

Access network - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Core network - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of FTTX

Technological advances in telecom power systems

Growing number of strategic collaborations and acquisitions in market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

