Worldwide Telecom Power Solutions Market to Exhibit a CAGR of ~9% by 2023 -- Increasing Deployment of Small Cells Drives Growth
May 10, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom Power Solutions Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The telecom power solutions market will register a CAGR of close to 9% by 2023.
The growing adoption of hybrid telecom power systems will trigger the telecom power solutions market growth in the forthcoming years. The hybrid telecom power systems are witnessing a considerable rise in the adoption due to their several benefits over conventional systems.
These systems offer reduced carbon footprint by the cell site, minimized operation and maintenance costs, and reduced total cost of ownership due to the limited use of diesel. As a result, with the rising adoption of hybrid telecom power systems, the demand for telecom power solutions is likely to surge during the forecast period.
Increasing deployment of small cells
One of the growth drivers of the global telecom power solutions market is the increasing deployment of small cells. The increasing deployment of small cells in LTE/LTE-A networks and in the emerging 5G networks is driving the adoption of telecom power systems.
Changing market dynamics due to trade war
One of the challenges in the growth of the global telecom power solutions market is the changing market dynamics due to a trade war. The increase in the price of such products will directly or indirectly escalate the price of telecommunication equipment such as telecom power systems.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are expanding their product portfolio for FTTX applications.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Eaton
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv Co.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- DC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- AC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Software and services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Comparison by deployment
- Access network - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Core network - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing adoption of FTTX
- Technological advances in telecom power systems
- Growing number of strategic collaborations and acquisitions in market
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Eaton
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcytpl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article