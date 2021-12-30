Worldwide Textile Industry to 2027 - Featuring Toray Industries, PVH and Texhong Textile Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Textile Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Raw Material, By Product, By Application, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Textile Market was valued at USD 1005.2 billion in 2020 which expected to reach 1522.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.3% from 2020-2027.



Textile is a defined as a type of material which embraces natural or synthetic fibers. These are obtained in two ways such as from animals, plants & synthetic. Plant based materials entails linen & cotton, and animal-based material includes wool/silk, and synthetic material is majorly polyester & rayon. Textile are a major & important aspect of the production of clothing. The increase in demand for apparel from fashion industry along with the growth of e-commerce platforms is anticipated to drive the growth of global textile market over the forecast period.



Market Drivers

The textile industry works on 3 main principles, namely designing, production, and distribution of different flexible materials like yarn and clothing. A wide array of processes like knitting, crocheting, weaving, and others are used to manufacture a wide range of finished and semi-finished goods in bedding, apparel, clothing, medical, and other accessories.



The increase in preference towards sustainable products is forcing major textile companies to focus on restructuring their business & investing in manufacturing practices that target sustainable products. For instance, DuPont's plant-based faux fur for performance fashion apparel & Eastman's usage of discarded carpet into new material is anticipated to open new industry avenues during the forecast period.



Market Restraints

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 disease has acted as a restraint to the global textile market. Global trade restrictions owing to disrupted supply chain & decline in textile product consumption amid imposed lockdown will negatively impact the global textile market throughout the forecast period.



The Global Textile Market is segmented into raw material such as Cotton, Chemical, Wool, Silk, and Others, by product such as Natural fibers, Polyesters, Nylon, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Household, Technical, Fashion & Clothing, and Others.



The Global Textile Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The United States is expected to be the largest market in the North America region for textile industry. North America region is one of the largest producers, raw cotton exporter, and top-raw-textile importer. Fashion is the largest application segment in the region due to the fast-changing fashionable trends & ease of adoption for the same due to the increase in online fast fashion companies.



Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Toray Industries Inc., PVH Corp., Hyosung TNC Corp., Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, Texhong Textile Group Ltd., Chori Co. Ltd, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Far Eastern New Century Corp, Industria de Diseno Textil SA (Inditex SA), B.C. Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Textile Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Global Textile Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Textile Market, By Raw Material

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Raw Material

5.2 Global Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

5.3 Global Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Raw Material

5.3.1 Cotton

5.3.2. Chemical

5.3.3. Wool

5.3.4 Silk

5.3.5. Others



6 Global Textile Market, By Product

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

6.2 Global Textile Market Share Analysis, By Product

6.3 Global Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product

6.3.1 Natural fibers

6.3.2 Polyesters

6.3.3. Nylon

6.3.4. Others



7 Global Textile Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Global Textile Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Global Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.3. 1 Household

7.3.2. Technical

7.3.3. Fashion & Clothing

7.3.4. Others



8 Global Textile Market, By Region

8.1 Global Textile Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Textile Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

9.3 North America Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product

9.4 North America Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.5 North America Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



10 Europe Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

10.3 Europe Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product

10.4 Europe Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 Europe Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.54. Rest of Europe



11 Asia Pacific Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

11.3 Asia Pacific Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product

11.4 Asia Pacific Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.5 Asia Pacific Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



12 Latin America Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

12.3 Latin America Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product

12.4 Latin America Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.5 Latin America Textile Market Size and Forecast, Country

12.5.1. Brazil

12.5.2. Rest of Latin America



13 Middle East Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Textile Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

13.3 Middle East Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Product

13.4 Middle East Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application

13.5 Middle East Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13.5.1. Saudi Arabia

13.5.2. UAE

13.5.3. Egypt

13.5.4. Kuwait

13.5.5. South Africa



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Toray Industries Inc

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2. PVH Corp

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3. Hyosung TNC Corp

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 Texhong Textile Group Ltd

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 Chori Co. Ltd

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Far Eastern New Century Corp

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 Industria de Diseno Textil SA (Inditex SA)

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 B.C. Corporation

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies



