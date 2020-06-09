Worldwide Textile Printing Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Printing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Textile Printing market worldwide will grow by a projected 7.7 Billion Square Meters, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Screen Printing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.8% and reach a market size of 31.1 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Screen Printing market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 176.2 Million Square Meters to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 194.4 Million Square Meters worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Screen Printing segment will reach a market size of 1.8 Billion Square Meters by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Textile Printing market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.3 Billion Square Meters in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Textile Printing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others are:

Agfa Graphics

Brother Industries. Ltd.

d.gen Inc.

Electronics For Imaging Inc.

Hollanders Printing Systems

HP Development Company, L.P.

Huntsman Corporation

Jaysynth Dyestuff ( India ) Limited

) Limited Konica Minolta Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Mutoh Industries Ltd.

OKI Data Infotech Corporation

Roland DG Corporation

Sensient Imaging Technologies S.A.

SPGPrints B.V.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Textile Printing: Creating Attractive Designs and Patterns on Fabrics

Recent Market Activity

Screen Printing: What Does the Future Hold?

Digital Textile Printing: New Growth Avenues

Advantages of Digital Textile Printing

Second Wave of Digital Textile Printing Technology Adoption to Drive Growth

Europe & Asia-Pacific : Spearheading Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market

& : Spearheading Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market Can Digital Printing Reverse the Outsourcing Trend?

The Need to Extend Beyond Sampling/ Niche Applications

What Hampers Commercialization of Digital Textile Printing?

Digital Textile Printing Offers Significant Opportunities for Economic Development

M&A Activity Paves Way for Strong Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market

Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing

Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital Printing

Global Competitor Market Shares

Textile Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technological Advancements in Textile Printers and Inks Lift Status of Textile Printing Market

Improvements in Printhead Technology Making the Printing More Effective

High Speed Systems -Transforming Digital Printing Market

Inkjet Textile Printing Market: Potential for Growth

Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing Market

Flag Printing: Favorable Growth Opportunities

Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital Printing

Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile Printers

Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized Clothing

Fashion Trends & Textile Printing Market

Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market - Opportunities Galore

Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Dcor

Through-Print Textile Printing - A Challenge for Digital Printers

Textile Printing and Ad Campaigns Fuel Demand for Large Format Printers

Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing

Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets

Assessing the Pros & Cons of DTF Printing & DTG Printing

Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth

Chemistry Requirements Encourage Development of Specialized Processing Equipment

Shift towards Eco-Friendly Inks

Nanotechnology to Transform Textile Printing Industry

3D Printing - An Emerging Application with Huge Potential

Green Printing Practices in Textile Printing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 97



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp63zf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

