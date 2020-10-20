Worldwide Time and Attendance Software Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Time and Attendance Software - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Time and Attendance Software Market accounted for $1,317.38 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,493.09 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
Customization of the software (cater to the needs of different groups of employees) and growing integration with financial analytics are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, cost of installation of this software is hampering the market growth.
Time and attendance software is a business application developed to optimize and track the number of work hours of an employee, which helps keep record of wages and salaries paid. It provides management personnel with diverse tools to help maximize cash flow and minimize waste.
Based on the type, the biometric segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its property of serving different individuals and organizations, ardently looking for first-rate security. Furthermore, they are helpful in monitoring the activities of various people entering and leaving the organization, these devices are becoming mandatory security systems.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of global players in the U.S. Growing organization sizes and increasing application area of time and attendance software is the major factor which is supporting the market for time and attendance software in North American region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Time and Attendance Software Market include ADP, Acumen Data, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Halogen Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Icon Time Systems, InfoTronics, Insperity, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle, Redcort, Replicon, SAP, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Synerion, TSheets, Ultimate Software, and Workday, Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End-user Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Biometric
5.3 Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
5.4 Proximity Cards, Badges, and Key Fobs
5.5 Time Cards
5.6 Web-based Login Stations
5.7 Cloud Based
6 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Direct Sales
6.3 Distributor
7 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Organization Structure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large
7.3 Medium
7.4 Small
8 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Businesses with Hourly Employees
8.3 Businesses that Track Billable Hours
8.4 Freelancers
8.5 Human Resources Departments
9 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)
9.3 Government
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Hospital
9.6 IT and Telecom
9.7 Manufacturing
9.8 Office Building
9.9 Retail
10 Global Time and Attendance Software Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launches
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 ADP
12.2 Acumen Data
12.3 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
12.4 Halogen Software Inc.
12.5 IBM Corporation
12.6 Icon Time Systems
12.7 InfoTronics
12.8 Insperity
12.9 Kronos Incorporated
12.10 Oracle
12.11 Redcort
12.12 Replicon
12.13 SAP
12.14 SumTotal Systems, LLC
12.15 Synerion
12.16 TSheets
12.17 Ultimate Software
12.18 Workday, Inc.
