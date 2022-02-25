Worldwide Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Bioness and ElectroCore Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market Research Report by Surgery Procedures, by Product, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market size was estimated at USD 304.80 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 314.44 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% to reach USD 388.59 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Surgery Procedures, the market was studied across Direct Nerve Repair, Nerve Grafting, and Stem Cell Therapy.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Desktop and Portable.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Clinics and Hospital.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, BioMedical Life Systems, Bioness, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Chirag Electronics Private Limited, S.m.r.a, Cochlear Ltd, Cogentix Medical, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., DJO LLC., ElectroCore, Inc., EMS Physio Ltd, Medtronic plc, NeuroMetrix, Inc., NeuroPace Inc, Nevro Corp, OMRON Corporation, R-slimming Medical Systems, Uroplasty, Inc., and Zynex Medical.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising popularity of muscle stimulators among physiotherapists

5.1.1.2. Increasing emphasis on pain management therapies in sports medicine

5.1.1.3. Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders among citizens

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Increased cost of nerve stimulation therapy

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising technological advancements and modernization in the machinery used in healthcare sector

5.1.3.2. Rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Rising lack of skilled or trained physicians

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market, by Surgery Procedures

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Direct Nerve Repair

6.3. Nerve Grafting

6.4. Stem Cell Therapy



7. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Desktop

7.3. Portable



8. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Clinics

8.3. Hospital



9. Americas Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Abbott Laboratories

13.2. Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

13.3. BioMedical Life Systems

13.4. Bioness, Inc.

13.5. Boston Scientific Corporation

13.6. Chirag Electronics Private Limited, S.m.r.a

13.7. Cochlear Ltd

13.8. Cogentix Medical, Inc.

13.9. Cyberonics, Inc.

13.10. DJO LLC.

13.11. ElectroCore, Inc.

13.12. EMS Physio Ltd

13.13. Medtronic plc

13.14. NeuroMetrix, Inc.

13.15. NeuroPace Inc

13.16. Nevro Corp

13.17. OMRON Corporation

13.18. R-slimming Medical Systems

13.19. Uroplasty, Inc.

13.20. Zynex Medical



14. Appendix

