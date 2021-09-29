Worldwide Travel Insurance Industry to 2026 - Players Include Allianz, American Express Company and American International Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global travel insurance market reached a value of US$ 21.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Travel insurance provides financial protection for expenses or losses incurred due to unexpected events while domestic or overseas travel. It generally covers the costs of lost or stolen belongings, emergency medical care, accidental death, and trip cancellation and interruption. It takes into effect from the day of travel until the insured reaches back home. Nowadays, several companies are providing travel insurance with 24/7 emergency services, such as replacing lost passports, cash wire assistance and re-booking canceled flights. They are also offering customization options depending on the geographical location and as per the requirements of the insured individuals.

The substantial growth in the travel and tourism industry in recent years, on account of inflating disposable incomes, rising business travels and the easy availability of online travel bookings and discounted package holidays represents one of the major factors bolstering the global travel insurance market growth. Moreover, governments of numerous countries have made it mandatory to attach travel insurance documents while applying for a visa, which is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, leading players are incorporating digital tools, such as application program interface (API), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and global positioning system (GPS), for improving distribution systems and providing personalized user experience. They are now also offering coverage for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and extending the expiration period without adding extra charges in their policies. However, due to lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by governments of several countries to fight the pandemic, the market growth is being impacted negatively. It is expected to revive once normalcy is regained.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allianz SE, American Express Company, American International Group, AXA SA, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Generali Group, Insure & Go Insurance Services (Mapfre S.A.), Seven Corners Inc., Travel Insured International Inc. (Crum & Forster), USI Affinity (USI Insurance Services) and Zurich Insurance Group AG.



