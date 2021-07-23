Worldwide Travel Retail Industry to 2025 - Featuring Dufry, Hotel Shilla, Lagardere and Lotte Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Travel Retail Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global travel retail market by value, by product type, by channel, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the travel retail market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific (China, Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific); Europe; Americas; and Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the travel retail market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global travel retail market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global travel retail market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the travel retail market are Dufry AG, Hotel Shilla Co.,Ltd (The Shilla Duty Free), Lagardere S.C.A, and Lotte Corporation (Lotte Duty Free) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The global travel retail market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and then the market declined in the year 2020 tremendously, and then rise progressively in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025. The travel retail market is expected to increase due to dominating gen Z and millennial population, increasing in global urbanization, rising middle class population, increased personal luxury goods consumption, increasing number of airports, increased traveling offers, growing alternatives to pass waiting time, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as disruption in tourism industry, economic slowdown, lack of availability of space, tedious air travel requirements, etc.

Travel retail is the retail market place mainly in the travel areas like airport, airlines, ferries and so on. The products intended to sell at such platforms may or may not be subject to tax and duties, on purchasing, even though the person is leaving the country. The concept of travel retail dates back to 1947 when 'duty free' shops were introduced as a marketing strategy.

The travel retail market can be segmented on the basis of product type (Fragrances and Cosmetics, Wine & Spirits, Fashion & Accessories and Others); and by channel (Non-airport DFS, Airport, Airlines and Ferries)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Travel Retail: An Overview

2.1.1 Establishment Process Flow in Travel Retail

2.1.2 Benefits of Travel Retail

2.1.3 Features in Travel Retail

2.1.4 Types of Purchases in Travel Retail

2.2 Travel Retail Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Travel Retail Segmentation by Channel

2.2.2 Travel Retail Segmentation by Product Type

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Travel Retail Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Travel Retail Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Travel Retail Market by Product Type (Fragrances & Cosmetics, Wine & Spirits, Fashion & Accessories, and Others)

3.1.3 Global Travel Retail Market by Channel (Non-Airports DFS, Airports, Airlines, and Ferries)

3.1.4 Global Travel Retail Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, Americas, and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Travel Retail Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Fragrances & Cosmetics Travel Retail Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Wine & Spirits Travel Retail Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Fashion & Accessories Travel Retail Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Others Travel Retail Market by Value

3.3 Global Travel Retail Market: Channel Analysis

3.3.1 Global Non- Airports DFS Travel Retail Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Airports Travel Retail Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Airlines Travel Retail Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Ferries Travel Retail Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Market by Region (Korea, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.3 Korea Travel Retail Market by Value

4.1.4 Korea Travel Retail Market by Channel (Airport and Others)

4.1.5 Korea Airport Travel Retail Market by Value

4.1.6 Korea Others Travel Retail Market by Value

4.1.7 China Travel Retail Market by Value

4.1.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Travel Retail Market by Value

4.2 Europe Travel Retail Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Travel Retail Market by Value

4.3 Americas Travel Retail Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Americas Travel Retail Market by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa Travel Retail Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Travel Retail Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Travel Retail Market

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Travel Retail Market

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on China Travel Retail Market

5.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Korea Travel Retail Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Dominating Gen Z and Millennial Population

6.1.2 Increasing in Global Urbanization

6.1.3 Rising Middle Class Population

6.1.4 Increased Personal Luxury Goods Consumption

6.1.5 Increasing Number of Airports

6.1.6 Increased Traveling Offers

6.1.7 Growing Alternatives to Pass Waiting Time

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Disruption in Tourism Industry

6.2.2 Economic Slowdown

6.2.3 Lack of Availability of Space

6.2.4 Tedious Air Travel Requirements

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

6.3.2 Technological Advancements

6.3.3 Passenger Control Tower

6.3.4 Personalized Pricing and Assortment Tool

6.3.5 Growing Trend of Robotics in Travel Retail

6.3.6 Supplementing with Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Travel Retail Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Travel Retail Market Players: Product Price Comparison

7.3 China Travel Retail Market Players: Ownership Comparison

7.4 China Travel Retail Market Players: Offshore Duty Free Store Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Dufry AG

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Hotel Shilla Co.,Ltd (The Shilla Duty Free)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Lagardere S.C.A

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Lotte Corporation (Lotte Duty Free)

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

