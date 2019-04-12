Worldwide Turbo Expanders Market Review & Outlook, 2017-2027 - Proliferation of Cryogenic Liquids Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turbo Expanders Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Loading Device; Application; and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global turbo expanders market is expected to grow to US$ 570.08 Mn by 2027 from US$ 302.05 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.69%.



Turbo expanders are also known as expansion turbines, which provide a way to capture the energy lost in natural gas refineries and facilities. Turbo-expanders have a range of applications including air separation plants, power utilities, chemical and petrochemical plants, and LNG applications.



Continuous emphasis on energy efficiency/energy recovery and the decrease of CO2 emissions, along with higher demand for service and monitoring of compressed air installations, and emerging applications of the expander in new industrial segments are some the major market trends that will drive the turbo expanders market in the near future. Whereas, some of the promising opportunities for the turbo expanders market are growing investments in automation and machinery, industrial production and energy costs.



Hydrocarbon turbo-expanders are larger in size and deliver a power output ranging from 1,600 KW to 20,000 KW. Hydrocarbons are useful for liquefaction of natural gases, liquefaction of petroleum gases, FPSO LNG, nitrogen rejection, dew point control, and regasification. The EU is the world's second largest producer for products derived from petroleum and constitutes 16% of the total global oil refining capacity.



Further, despite the vision related to decarbonisation of the economy in the European region, gas and coal have remained vital fuel sources for thermal electricity generation in Europe. Shale gas and other hydrocarbon extractions are also carried out across European countries and measures are being taken by the regulatory bodies with regards to the minimal impacts on the environment caused due to the extraction processes by the oil & gas industry.



The turbo expanders market has been segmented on the basis of loading device, application, and end-user. On the basis of loading device, the turbo expanders market has been divided into compressor, generator, and oil brake. Further, the applications segment of turbo expanders market includes hydrocarbon, air separation, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, power generation, and industrial market.



Geographically, the turbo expanders market is currently dominated by North America and Asia Pacific owing to economically advanced economies, developed infrastructure, and the presence of large oil reserves in the region. Also, support for upcoming technological trends has further favored high growth of turbo expander products in both regions.



Globally turbo expanders market is expected to foresee a significant rise in terms of revenue share. However, North American region is anticipated to be a saturated market by losing a fair amount of market share during the forecast period, which in turn is expected to lose its dominance to Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Turbo Expander Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Turbo Expander Market - by Loading Device

3.2.2 Global Turbo Expander Market - by Application

3.2.3 Global Turbo Expander Market - by Application

3.2.4 Global Turbo Expander Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Turbo Expander Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Need For Energy Efficiency

4.1.2 Growth In Oil & Gas Industry

4.1.3 Increase In Usage of Natural Gas For Power Generation

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Installation Cost

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Proliferation of Cryogenic Liquids

4.4 Future Trend

4.4.1 Infrastructural Development and Smart Cities

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraint



5. Turbo Expanders - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Turbo Expanders Market Overview

5.2 Global Turbo Expanders Market Forecast and Analysis



6. Turbo Expander Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 - Loading Device

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Turbo Expander Market Breakdown, by Loading Devices, 2017 & 2027

6.3 Compressor Market

6.4 Generator Market

6.5 Oil Brake Market



7. Turbo Expander Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 - Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Turbo Expander Market Breakdown, by Application, 2017 & 2027

7.3 Hydrocarbon Market

7.4 Air Separation Market

7.5 Others Market



8. Turbo Expander Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Turbo Expander Market Breakdown, by End User, 2017 & 2027

8.3 Oil & Gas Market

8.4 Power Generation Market

8.5 Industrial Market



9. Turbo Expanders Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Turbo Expanders Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Europe Turbo Expanders Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) Turbo Expanders Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Turbo Expanders Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.6 South America Turbo Expanders Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 Merger and Acquisition

10.4 New Development



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



12. Global Turbo Expanders Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 ACD LLC

12.2 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

12.3 Atlas Copco AB

12.4 Baker Hughes, a GE Company

12.5 Cryostar

12.6 Elliott Group

12.7 Honeywell International Inc.

12.8 R&D Dynamics Corporation

12.9 Siemens AG

12.10 PJSC Turbogaz



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sv226v/worldwide_turbo?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

