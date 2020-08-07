Worldwide Underground Mining Industry to 2027 - by Equipment, Operator, Method, Application and Geography
Aug 07, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Underground Mining - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Underground Mining market accounted for $22.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $30.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in developing nations and increasing implementation of IoT are the factors boosting market growth. However, the lack of skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market.
Underground mining means all human-made excavations below the surface of the ground through shafts or adits to explore for, developing or producing valuable minerals.
Based on the equipment, the conveyor systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these systems can be used to transport material in underground and open-pit operations, and are especially common in coal mines. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constant investments and increasing infrastructure projects and also India offers several opportunities for the mining companies as there is significant scope for exploration of bauxite, iron ore, and coal.
Some of the key players profiled in the Underground Mining Market include Vale S.A., Thyssen Mining, Amur Minerals Corporation, Rio Tinto, OZ Minerals, Norilsk Nickel Group, Implats Platinum Limited, Glencore, Freeport-McMoRan, Coal India Ltd, Barminco, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, BHP, GBF Underground Mining Company, Anglo American Plc, The Redpath Group, Alcoa Corporation, and CIMIC Group Limited.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Underground Mining Market, By Equipment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Ventilation Systems
5.3 Rock Reinforcement Systems
5.4 Loaders & Trucks
5.5 Drilling Equipment
5.6 Conveyor Systems
5.7 Other Equipments
5.7.1 Shuttle Cars
5.7.2 Shovels
5.7.3 Draglines
5.7.4 Continuous Miners
6 Global Underground Mining Market, By Operator
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Owner Mining
6.3 Contract Mining
7 Global Underground Mining Market, By Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Supported
7.2.1 Stull Stoping
7.2.2 Square Set Stoping
7.2.3 Cut-and-Fill Stoping
7.3 Unsupported
7.3.1 Sublevel Stoping
7.3.2 Shrinkage Stoping
7.3.3 Room-and-Pillar
7.4 Caving
7.4.1 Sublevel Caving
7.4.2 Longwall Mining
7.4.3 Block Caving
8 Global Underground Mining Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Coal Mining
8.3 Metal Mining
8.4 Mineral Mining
9 Global Underground Mining Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Vale S.A.
11.2 Thyssen Mining
11.3 Amur Minerals Corporation
11.4 Rio Tinto
11.5 OZ Minerals
11.6 Norilsk Nickel Group
11.7 Implats Platinum Limited
11.8 Glencore
11.9 Freeport-McMoRan
11.10 Coal India Ltd
11.11 Barminco
11.12 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
11.13 BHP
11.14 GBF Underground Mining Company
11.15 Anglo American Plc
11.16 The Redpath Group
11.17 Alcoa Corporation
11.18 CIMIC Group Limited
