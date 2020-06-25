Worldwide Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry to 2027 - Featuring General Atomics, AeroVironment & Lockheed Martin Among Others

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Class (Mini UAVs, Micro UAVs), End User (Military, Commercial, Agriculture), Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary-Wing UAVs), Capacity, and Mode of Operation - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is expected to reach $21.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Also, in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 13.2 million units by 2027.

The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of UAVs in civil and commercial applications, increasing deployment of UAV in border patrolling and combating terrorism, and federal aviation administration (FAA) approved regulations to permit the use of UAVs in several industries.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global unmanned aerial vehicle market with respect to components, type, class, capacity, mode of operation, end user, and geography. The global unmanned aerial vehicle market is segmented on the basis of component (UAV hardware, UAV software); class (small UAVs, strategic & tactical UAVs, special-purpose UAVs); type (fixed-wing UAVs, fixed-wing VTOL UAVs, rotary-wing UAVs); capacity (<_5 kilograms_="kilograms_" _5-170="_5-170">170 Kilograms); mode of operation (remotely operated UAVs, semi-autonomous UAVs, fully autonomous UAVs); and end user (military, commercia, law enforcement, agriculture, energy & power, construction & mining, media & entertainment, wildlife & forestry, insurance). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.



Geographically, the global UAV market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global unmanned aerial vehicle market in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of automation and advanced technologies across a wide range of industries in countries such as China and Japan to counter the rising labor costs; supporting government initiatives across the region; and investments by major UAV companies.



The key players operating in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market are Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), General Atomics (U.S.), AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Parrot S.A.(France), Microdrones GmbH (Germany), PrecisionHawk Inc (U.S.), SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd (China), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Aeronautics (U.S), Saab AB (Sweden), BAE Systems plc (U.K.), Ehang (china), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turkey), and Yuneec International (China) among others.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the components, type, class, capacity, end-user, and countries?

What is the historical market for unmanned aerial vehicle across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2020-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market?

Who are the major players in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Market Analysis, by Component

3.4. Market Analysis, by UAV Class

3.5. Market Analysis, by UAV Type

3.6. Market Analysis, by UAV Capacity

3.7. Market Analysis, by Mode of Operation

3.8. Market Analysis, by End User

3.9. Market Analysis, by Geography



4. Market insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.3. Drivers

4.3.1. Rising Adoption of UAVs in Civil and Commercial Applications

4.3.2. Increasing Deployment of UAVs for Border Patrolling and Combating Terrorism

4.3.3. Exemptions Made by Regulatory Authorities around the Globe to Permit the Use of UAVs in Several Industries

4.4. Restraints

4.4.1. Technical Limitations of UAVs

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Increased Deployment of UAVs to Carry Out Aerial Remote Sensing

4.5.2. Growing Defense Budgets of Major Economies

4.6. Challenges

4.6.1. Lack of Proper Air Traffic Management for UAVs

4.6.2. Possible Threats to Safety and Violation of Privacy

4.6.2.1. Threats to drones

4.6.2.1.1. Hijacking

4.6.2.1.2. Leak in supply chain

4.6.2.2. Threats from drones

4.6.2.2.1. Privacy

4.6.2.2.2. Cybersecurity

4.6.2.2.3. Physical safety

4.6.3. Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel to Operate UAVs

4.7. Trends

4.7.1. Technological Developments in the Field of Drone Payloads

4.7.2. Emergence of Artificial Intelligence in Drones

4.7.2.1. Applied Aeronautics

4.7.2.2. AeroVironment (U.S.)

4.7.2.3. Skydio (U.S.)

4.7.2.4. Airlitix (U.S.)

4.7.3. Use of UAVs for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief, and Emergency Response

4.8. Pricing Analysis, By Class

4.8.1. Pricing Overview

4.8.2. Mini UAV

4.8.3. Micro UAV

4.8.4. Strategic and Tactical UAV

4.8.5. Special Purpose UAV

4.8.6. Trend Analysis

4.8.6.1. Mini Vs Micro UAV (Average Selling Price)

4.8.6.2. Strategic and Tactical Vs Special Purpose UAV (Average Selling Price)

4.9. COVID-19 Impact Assessment

4.9.1. Introduction

4.9.2. Deployment of UAV amidst Covid-19

4.9.2.1. Disinfectant Spraying

4.9.2.2. Medicine and Essential Deliveries

4.9.2.3. UAV Surveillance and Monitoring

4.9.2.4. Other Uses

4.9.3. UAV Manufacturers Suffer Production Delays Worldwide

4.9.4. COVID-19 Impact Assessment



5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1. Introduction

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.5. Latin America

5.6. Middle East



6. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. UAV Hardware

6.3. UAV Software



7. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, by Class

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Small UAVs

7.2.1. Mini UAVs

7.2.2. Micro UAVs

7.3. Strategic & Tactical UAVs

7.4. Special Purpose UAVs



8. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Rotary-Wing UAVs

8.2.1. Multi Rotor Wing UAVs

8.2.2. Single Rotor Wing UAVs

8.3. Fixed-Wing UAVs

8.4. Fixed-Wing VTOL UAVs



9. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, by Capacity

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Less Than 25 Kilograms

9.3. Greater Than 170 Kilograms

9.4. Between 25-170 Kilograms



10. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, by Mode of Operation

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Remotely Operated UAV

10.3. Semi-Autonomous UAV

10.4. Fully Autonomous UAV



11. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, by End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Military

11.2.1. Covid-19 Impact on Military UAV Sector

11.3. Agriculture

11.4. Media & Advertising

11.5. Commercial

11.5.1. Covid-19 Impact on Commercial UAV Sector

11.6. Construction & Mining

11.6.1. Monitoring and inspection

11.6.2. Automatic Surveying and Mapping

11.6.3. Stockpile Management

11.6.4. Haulage Road Optimization

11.6.5. Covid-19 Impact on the Construction Sector

11.7. Energy & Power

11.7.1. Covid-19 Impact on Energy and Power Sector

11.8. Wildlife & forestry

11.9. Insurance

11.9.1. Covid-19 Impact on the insurance Sector

11.10. Law Enforcement

11.10.1. Crime Scene investigation

11.10.2. Cars, Planes and Boat Accidents

11.10.3. Traffic Management and Flow

11.10.4. Covid-19 Impact on Law Enforcement Sector

11.11. Others

11.11.1. Covid-19 Impact



12. Geographic Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America

12.2.1. U.S.

12.2.2. Canada

12.3. Asia Pacific

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. Japan

12.3.3. India

12.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.4. Europe

12.4.1. Germany

12.4.2. U.K.

12.4.3. France

12.4.4. Russia

12.4.5. Italy

12.4.6. Rest of Europe

12.5. Latin America

12.6. Middle East and Africa



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.3. Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

13.4. Key Acquisitions & Mergers

13.5. Key Expansions

13.6. Other Developments

13.7. Competitive Benchmarking

13.8. Market Ranking (2019)

13.8.1. General Atomics

13.8.2. Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.8.3. The Boeing Company

13.8.4. BAE Systems Plc

13.8.5. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.1.1. Business Overview

14.1.2. Financial Overview

14.1.3. Product and Service Portfolio

14.1.4. Strategic Developments

14.2. Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.2.1. Business Overview

14.2.2. Financial Overview

14.2.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.4. Strategic Developments

14.3. General Atomics

14.3.1. Business Overview

14.3.2. Financial Overview

14.3.3. Product and Service Portfolio

14.3.4. Strategic Developments

14.4. AeroVironment, Inc.

14.4.1. Business Overview

14.4.2. Financial Overview

14.4.3. Product and Services Portfolio

14.4.4. Strategic Developments

14.5. Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.5.1. Business Overview

14.5.2. Financial Overview

14.5.3. Product Portfolio

14.5.4. Strategic Developments

14.6. Israel Aerospace industries Ltd.

14.6.1. Business Overview

14.6.2. Financial Overview

14.6.3. Product Portfolio

14.6.4. Strategic Developments

14.7. Parrot S.A.

14.7.1. Business Overview

14.7.2. Financial Overview

14.7.3. Product Portfolio

14.7.4. Strategic Developments

14.8. Microdrones Gmbh

14.8.1. Business Overview

14.8.2. Financial Overview

14.8.3. Product Portfolio

14.8.4. Strategic Developments

14.9. PrecisionHawk, Inc.

14.9.1. Business Overview

14.9.2. Financial Overview

14.9.3. Product Portfolio

14.9.4. Strategic Developments

14.10. SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

14.10.1. Business Overview

14.10.2. Financial Overview

14.10.3. Product Portfolios

14.10.4. Strategic Developments

14.11. 3D Robotics

14.11.1. Business Overview

14.11.2. Financial Overview

14.11.3. Product Portfolio

14.11.4. Strategic Developments

14.12. Textron Inc.

14.12.1. Business Overview

14.12.2. Financial Overview

14.12.3. Product Portfolio

14.12.4. Strategic Developments

14.13. The Boeing Company

14.13.1. Business Overview

14.13.2. Financial Overview

14.13.3. Product Portfolio

14.13.4. Strategic Developments

14.14. Saab AB

14.14.1. Business Overview

14.14.2. Financial Overview

14.14.3. Product Portfolio

14.14.4. Strategic Developments

14.15. BAE Systems Plc

14.15.1. Business Overview

14.15.2. Financial Overview

14.15.3. Product Portfolio

14.15.4. Strategic Developments

14.16. EHang

14.16.1. Business Overview

14.16.2. Financial Overview

14.16.3. Product Portfolio

14.16.4. Strategic Developments

14.17. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.17.1. Business Overview

14.17.2. Financial Overview

14.17.3. Product Portfolio

14.17.4. Strategic Developments

14.18. Yuneec

14.18.1. Business Overview

14.18.2. Financial Overview

14.18.3. Product Portfolio

14.18.4. Strategic Developments

14.19. Aeronautics

14.19.1. Business Overview

14.19.2. Financial Overview

14.19.3. Product and Service Portfolio

14.19.4. Strategic Developments

14.20. Turkish Aerospace industries

14.20.1. Business Overview

14.20.2. Financial Overview

14.20.3. Product and Service Portfolio

14.20.4. Strategic Developments

14.21. Primoco UAV SE

14.21.1. Business Overview

14.21.2. Financial Overview

14.21.3. Product Portfolio

14.21.4. Strategic Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fb3jlp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

