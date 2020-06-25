Worldwide Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry to 2027 - Featuring General Atomics, AeroVironment & Lockheed Martin Among Others
Jun 25, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Class (Mini UAVs, Micro UAVs), End User (Military, Commercial, Agriculture), Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary-Wing UAVs), Capacity, and Mode of Operation - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is expected to reach $21.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Also, in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 13.2 million units by 2027.
The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of UAVs in civil and commercial applications, increasing deployment of UAV in border patrolling and combating terrorism, and federal aviation administration (FAA) approved regulations to permit the use of UAVs in several industries.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global unmanned aerial vehicle market with respect to components, type, class, capacity, mode of operation, end user, and geography. The global unmanned aerial vehicle market is segmented on the basis of component (UAV hardware, UAV software); class (small UAVs, strategic & tactical UAVs, special-purpose UAVs); type (fixed-wing UAVs, fixed-wing VTOL UAVs, rotary-wing UAVs); capacity (<_5 kilograms_="kilograms_" _5-170="_5-170">170 Kilograms); mode of operation (remotely operated UAVs, semi-autonomous UAVs, fully autonomous UAVs); and end user (military, commercia, law enforcement, agriculture, energy & power, construction & mining, media & entertainment, wildlife & forestry, insurance). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.
Geographically, the global UAV market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global unmanned aerial vehicle market in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of automation and advanced technologies across a wide range of industries in countries such as China and Japan to counter the rising labor costs; supporting government initiatives across the region; and investments by major UAV companies.
The key players operating in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market are Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), General Atomics (U.S.), AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Parrot S.A.(France), Microdrones GmbH (Germany), PrecisionHawk Inc (U.S.), SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd (China), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Aeronautics (U.S), Saab AB (Sweden), BAE Systems plc (U.K.), Ehang (china), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turkey), and Yuneec International (China) among others.
Key questions answered in the report:
- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the components, type, class, capacity, end-user, and countries?
- What is the historical market for unmanned aerial vehicle across the globe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2020-2027?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market?
- Who are the major players in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market and what share of the market do they hold?
- Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
- How is the competitive landscape?
- What are the recent developments in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market?
- What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market and how do they compete with the other players?
