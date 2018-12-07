Worldwide Urinary Incontinence Therapeutics: Market Analysis Through 2019-2023 - The Robust Pipeline for the Development of Drugs for Urinary Incontinence Treatment is Driving Growth
The "Global Urinary Incontinence Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Urinary Incontinence Therapeutics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.12% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the shift toward novel formulations. Many novel formulations are being developed for the treatment of urinary incontinence and they include the transdermal therapies and mechanism-of-action (MoA)-based therapies such as bete-3- adrenergic agonists and M3 specific anticholinergics.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the robust pipeline for the development of drugs for urinary incontinence treatment. Most of the urinary incontinence therapeutics that are currently in Phase III stage are likely to get approved during the forecast period to augment the growth of the global urinary incontinence market. Furthermore, the increasing number of molecules being developed for urinary incontinence treatment will drive the demand for urinary incontinence therapeutics across the period of forecast.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the patent expiries of drugs. Since generic drugs are copies of branded drugs, they can be independently developed only after the expiry of patents of the original products which may impede the growth of the market.
Key Vendors
- Allergan
- Astellas Pharma
- Merck
- Novartis
- Pfizer
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Anticholinergic drugs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALLERGAN
- Astellas Pharma
- Merck
- Novartis
- Pfizer
