Worldwide UV Disinfection Equipment Market 2021-2026: COVID-19 Expected to Boost the Market in the Medium to Long Term.

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market size is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, 2021-2026.

Factors, such as increasing awareness on the importance of health literacy in individuals, partly imparted by government bodies, amid the recent global spread of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) and other potential pathogens that can be transmitted through water and air, and the degree of containments in drinking water wrenching the health of general consumers in developing countries, drive the growth of the UV disinfection systems market share.

Key Highlights

The primary factor for the growth of, and demand for, Ultraviolet disinfection equipment against preexisting water disinfecting methods, such as chlorination and ozonation, is that it is an effective alternative non-chemical water disinfection system along with additional benefits, including capital cost, operating cost, ease of installation, ease of maintenance, and less contact time.

Ultraviolet disinfection equipment finds its applications in diverse industries, ranging from purification of water in individual homes to disinfecting the water supply of an entire city to industrial wastewater treatment, as UV water treatment is recognized as a safer and cost-effective solution for industrial applications. For instance, water treated by UV disinfection ensures quality and extends the shelf-life of cosmetics, and hence, UV sterilization has become the preferred choice for the cosmetics industry worldwide.

In addition to the performance benefits of Ultraviolet disinfection equipment, the occasional maintenance of its components, including UV lamp and Quartz Sleeve, to be reviewed every six months can be performed without any need of professional assistance. This makes it ideal for residential and municipal end-users.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to boost the Ultraviolet disinfection equipment market share in the medium to long run. For instance, the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) believes that UV disinfection technologies can reduce the transmission of COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2, by acting as a multiple-barrier. The research in this area is likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Municipal End Users are Expected to Project the Largest Market Share

The containments in drinking water, especially in developing countries, such as India and Africa , transmit diseases, such as diarrhea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio, and it is estimated to cause 502,000 diarrheal deaths each year.

and , transmit diseases, such as diarrhea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio, and it is estimated to cause 502,000 diarrheal deaths each year. Moreover, according to the WHO, around 1.8 billion people around the world rely on drinking-water sources contaminated with feces. Such extreme circumstances drive the need for Ultraviolet disinfection equipment, considering the economic factor associated with developing countries and effective solutions offered by UV disinfection systems.

Due to the problems associated with water scarcity, the rising cost of freshwater drives the market for Ultraviolet disinfection equipment, as UV systems turn wastewater in their tertiary stage to water that can be used for reuse for secondary purposes, such as gardening. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation spent USD 200 million over seven years for funding wastewater treatment.

over seven years for funding wastewater treatment. Local government body projects, such as the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the Five Year Plan of China Government, and the Chicago River project, involve the installation of UV disinfection systems, thereby driving the UV disinfection systems market trends.

The industrial water needs and required standards of water quality laid down by authoritative local organizations, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), drive the UV disinfection system market. For instance, to manufacture drug products and drug substances, FDA set a standard for the quality and purity of the water to be deployed. Thus, companies can leverage UV disinfection systems to achieve the same.

Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

The market studied is segmented geographically by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be one of the higher growth regions during the forecast period.

, , , and the Rest of the World. The region is expected to be one of the higher growth regions during the forecast period. This outbreak caused major concerns among the general public regarding the general hygiene of food and water, as regulations were imparted by major global organizations, such as the WHO, contributing to the rising demand for Ultraviolet disinfection equipment globally.

The market demand drives China's economic shift, and sustainability drives smart water solutions, such as sponge city development, dirty water treatment, and utility construction. For instance, in 2019, Xylem Inc., a 1000 fortune global water technology provider whose primary market is China , experienced double-digit growth in the country.

economic shift, and sustainability drives smart water solutions, such as sponge city development, dirty water treatment, and utility construction. For instance, in 2019, Xylem Inc., a 1000 fortune global water technology provider whose primary market is , experienced double-digit growth in the country. The increasing population also aids the Asia Pacific region to be one of the largest markets, as the region is challenged by the scarcity of safe drinking water and its high-cost aids. The aforementioned factors drive the UV disinfection systems market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players dominating the market are Xylem Inc., Trojan Technologies, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Severn Trent Services, and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation.

April 2021 - Halma PLC announced the acquisition of PeriGen, Inc. to create cleaner, safer, and heather solutions for customers. PeriGen, Inc. provides software solutions integrated with artificial intelligence, which helps in professional healthcare assessment; this acquisition will help Halma broaden the market of existing medical sector technologies and extend additional analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities.

- Halma PLC announced the acquisition of PeriGen, Inc. to create cleaner, safer, and heather solutions for customers. PeriGen, Inc. provides software solutions integrated with artificial intelligence, which helps in professional healthcare assessment; this acquisition will help Halma broaden the market of existing medical sector technologies and extend additional analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. March 2021 - Evoque Water Technologies expands its global presence in Chennai, India , due to the increasing growth of the Asia-Pacific market. This expansion will allow the company to focus on market development and growth plans, using India as a central hub for the broader Asia-Pacific market. Evoque already established a technology and engineering center in Chennai in November 2019 and will accommodate new 80 employees, doubling the presence in India .

Companies Mentioned

Xylem Inc.

Trojan Technologies

Halma PLC

Severn Trent Services

Evoque Water Technologies

Advanced UV Inc.

Lumalier Corporation

Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd

Ultraaqua

UVO3 Ltd

UV-Technik

Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd

