Worldwide Variable Frequency Drive Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers and Restraints

The Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market size is expected to reach $31.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period. A Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) is a kind of motor controller that drives an electric motor through changing the supplied frequency and voltage to the motor. Variable speed drive, adjustable frequency drive, adjustable speed drive, AC drive, microdrive, and inverter are the other names for a VFD. Frequency (or hertz) is directly associated with the speed of the motor (RPMs).



The introduction of advanced microprocessors has allowed the VFD to function as an extremely versatile system that not only controls the motor's speed, but also protects against overcurrent during ramp-up and ramp-down circumstances. In addition, new VFDs include braking methods, power boost during ramp-up, and a range of controls during ramp-down. The biggest advantage the VFD offers is that it can ensure that when it starts, the engine does not pull unnecessary current, so that the overall demand factor for the entire plant can be managed to keep the utility bill as low as possible.



Currently, the VFD is by far the most prevalent kind of output or load for a control system. When applications become more sophisticated, the VFD can control the motor speed, the way the motor shaft turns the torque the motor gives to a load and any other motor parameters that can be sensed. Latest VFDs have a number of parameters which can be controlled or downloaded from the other microprocessor-controlled systems such as a programmable controller (PLC). These VFDs often come in smaller sizes that are cost-effective and take up less space.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into AC Drives, DC Drives and Servo Drives. Based on Power Range, the market is segmented into Low, Medium, Micro and High. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pumps, Electric Fans, HVAC, Conveyers and Extruders & Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Industrial, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Automotive and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Profiled

ABB Group

Hitachi, Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Nidec Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

The Danfoss Group

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Product Type

1.4.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Power Range

1.4.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Application

1.4.4 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by End User

1.4.5 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2015, Jan - 2019, Nov) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by Product Type

4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive AC Drives Market by Region

4.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive DC Drives Market by Region

4.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Servo Drives Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by Power Range

5.1 Global Low Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

5.2 Global Medium Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

5.3 Global Micro Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

5.4 Global High Power Range Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by Application

6.1 Global Pumps Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

6.2 Global Electric Fans Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

6.3 Global HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

6.4 Global Conveyers Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

6.5 Global Extruders & Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by End User

7.1 Global Oil & Gas Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

7.2 Global Industrial Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

7.3 Global Food & Beverages Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

7.4 Global Power Generation Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

7.5 Global Infrastructure Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

7.6 Global Automotive Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by Region

8.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market

8.4 LAMEA Variable Frequency Drive Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 ABB Group

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.1.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Hitachi, Ltd.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Eaton Corporation PLC

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Regional analysis

9.3.5 Research & Development Expense

9.3.6 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.6.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.6.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3.6.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.7 Swot Analysis

9.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Nidec Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Siemens AG

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Schneider Electric SE

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

9.7.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental Analysis

9.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8.5 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Furukawa Group)

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Segmental Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1 The Danfoss Group

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expense

9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:



