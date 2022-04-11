Worldwide Veterinary Endoscopy Industry to 2027 - Featuring Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen and Olympus Among Others

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Veterinary Endoscopy Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary endoscopy market reached a value of US$ 197.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 273.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Veterinary endoscopy refers to a medical procedure used for examining the internal organs of pets and animals by introducing endoscopes. An endoscope is a flexible tube with a video camera attachment that is inserted into the stomach through the mouth or the colon of the animal. It is widely used for diagnosing abnormal swelling, inflammation, blockages and ulcers. Veterinary endoscopy utilizes flexible, video, fiber-optic, rigid and robotic endoscopes. It causes minimal pain and discomfort and involves low risk. As a result, veterinary endoscopies are widely conducted at pet clinics, veterinary hospitals and academic institutes.



Veterinary Endoscopy Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases among pets across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Veterinary endoscopy treatment is widely used for the diagnosis and monitoring of various ailments, such as brucellosis, foot-and-mouth disease, bovine spongiform encephalopathy and anthrax.

Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the available alternatives to examine, diagnose and control diseases is providing a thrust to the market growth. Various innovations, such as the development of capsule endoscopy to diagnose polyps, tumors or gastrointestinal bleeding, are favoring the market growth. Capsule endoscopy involves the swallowing of a small capsule consisting of a wireless camera to capture and transmit the images of the internal organs. In comparison to the traditionally used procedures, it is painless, does not require sedation and has fewer complications. Other factors, including the convenient availability of pet insurance services, along with the increasing domestication of animals, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC, Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Ltd., FUJIFILM Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH and Steris Corporation.



