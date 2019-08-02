Worldwide Video Game (PC, Mobile, Console) Market Forecasts Report 2019: Total Worldwide Sales Market Forecasts 2011-2022

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Video Game Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Worldwide Video Game Market Forecasts report provides an overview of how the global market breaks down by platform and region with a focus on console, PC and Mobile platforms (dedicated portable, smartphone and tablet).

This is part of the authors Worldwide Forecasting service which is updated on a regular basis.

Five year forecasts are broken down by platform, region and distribution method (retail, online)

Complete forecasts for the individual major console game systems

Includes separate forecasts for PlayStation 4 Pro, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox One X

Forecasts are broken down by major hardware platforms including iOS, Android, Sony PlayStation systems,

Microsoft Xbox systems and Nintendo portable and dedicated console systems (including Switch)

81 pages, 51 charts and accompanying data tables

Includes Excel spreadsheets

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Overview

Summary of Total Worldwide Sales Market Forecasts: 2011-2022

Total Worldwide Game Market

Packaged Market and Digital Market: 2011-2022

Summary of Market Forecasts by Segment

Summary of PC Market Forecasts: 2011-2022

Summary of Mobile Market Forecasts: 2011-2022

Summary of Console Market Forecasts: 2011-2022

2. Mobile Game Market Forecasts



3. PC Game Market



4. Console System Overview

Microsoft Game Systems

Nintendo Game Systems

Sony Game Systems

Worldwide Generation Game System Market Forecasts

