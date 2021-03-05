Worldwide Video on Demand Industry to 2025 - Players Include Akamai Technologies, Amazon and Comcast Among Others

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video On Demand: Solutions and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on solution, monetization model and geography. The report provides an overview of the global video-on-demand market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2020-2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution, delivery model, application, industry vertical, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of VoD solution providers.



The report covers the market for video on demand with regard to the user base, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for video on demand in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.



Report Includes:

35 data tables and 20 additional tables

An overview of the global video-on-demand market and solutions

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the video-on-demand market by solution, delivery model, application, industry vertical and region

Coverage of evolution and major developments in video-on-demand market and discussion on effect of digitalisation on entertainment industry

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global video-on-demand market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the video-on-demand market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Profiles of the major companies of the industry, including Akamai Technologies, Amazon Inc., Comcast Corp., Netflix Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Video Gaming: Market Overview

Video on Demand on Cloud

Evolution of Video on Demand

Future of Video Industry

Video on Demand Infrastructure

Video Content Management System (CMS)

Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Robust Video Player

Payment system

Maintenance and Update

Impact of 5G on Video on Demand

Impact of COVID-19 on the Video-On-Demand Market

Competitive Landscape

Market Drivers

Growing Internet Penetration

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Smart TVs

The Rise of Cord-shaving and Cord-cutting

Market Restrains

Piracy Affecting the Video on Demand Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution

Introduction

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Types of Internet Protocol Television

History of IPTV

Growth of IPTV Video on Demand

Pay-TV Video on Demand

Over-the-Top (OTT) Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Monetization Model

Introduction

Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD)

Examples of Successful SVoD Businesses

Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD)

Ad-based Video on Demand (AVoD)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Akamai Technologies

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Indieflix Group Inc.

Iqiyi Inc.

Netflix Inc.

Roku Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. The Walt Disney Co.

Verizon Communications Inc.

